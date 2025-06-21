Iran State TV Anchor to Trump: ‘You Started It, We will End It’

An Iranian state TV news anchor showed a map of U.S. bases in the Middle East, which says are all “within fire range of Iran.” The anchor goes on to say “Mr. Trump, you started it, and we will end it.”

The broadcast, posted widely on social media and reported by the New York Times, follows a U.S. Air Force strike on Iranian nuclear facilities ordered by President Donald Trump on Saturday. President Trump called it a “very successful attack” on three nuclear sites, including Fordow, Natanz, and Esfahan, Breitbart News reported.

On Truth Social, President Trump posted:

The Washington Post reported that, before the attack, Iranian Defense Minister Aziz Nasirzadeh warned this month, “all U.S. bases are within our reach and we will boldly target them.” These include bases in Egypt, Saudia Arabia, Iraq, United Arib Emerits, Kuwait, Qatar, and Syria.

There are thousands of U.S. troops assigned to these bases, the Post reported.

Iran tried to downplay the impact of the strikes by the U.S. on the nuclear sites, the New York Times stated.