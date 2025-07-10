Texas Constable Deputy Arrests Man for Chasing, Striking ICE Agent’s Vehicle

HUMBLE, Texas — A Harris County Precinct 4 Deputy Constable arrested a man who reportedly attempted to interfere with an Immigration and Customs Enforcement workplace enforcement operation near Houston on July 9. The man, who is the son of the owner of the business visited by ICE agents, allegedly chased the agents and then struck one of the vehicles as it stopped at a traffic light.

Harris County Precinct 4 Constable Mark Herman told Breitbart Texas on Thursday that his deputies received a high-priority call from ICE agents asking for assistance following the attack on their agents near Humble, Texas, a city located on the northeast side of Houston. Deputies responded to the call for assistance and arrested 22-year-old Sergio Olivares, a U.S. citizen.

Herman told Breitbart that ICE agents carried out a workplace enforcement operation in Humble. As the agents finished their business and were about to leave, Herman said Olivares arrived in a vehicle and began to confront the agents, causing damage to one of the vehicles. When the agents departed, the man reported to be the son of the business owner, began to pursue the agents. Agents said he drove in a reckless manner, endangering the lives of the agents and other motorists in the area.

Herman’s deputies arrested the man on charges of criminal mischief and reckless driving, both are classified as misdemeanors. “The liberal Democrat district attorney’s office would not accept any charges of more serious crimes,” the constable told Breitbart. “We will be getting with federal authorities and the FBI and the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of Texas to pursue additional charges for interference with federal agents.”

In November 2024, Olivares was charged in Harris County with interference with public duties when he allegedly interfered with a police officer in the performance of their official duties, according to court records obtained by Breitbart Texas. That charge was later dismissed. At the same time, Olivares was also charged with two counts of racing on a highway. All three of these misdemeanor charges were dismissed in exchange for a plea on a subsequent felony charge.

In March 2025, Olivares was charged with a State Jail Felony possession of less than one gram of cocaine and unlawful carrying of a firearm. The District Attorney’s office and the defendant’s court-appointed lawyer negotiated a pre-trial diversion agreement for a period of one yearleading to the dismissal of all of the pending misdemeanor charges, the records show. One of the conditions of the pre-trial diversion program is that the defendant commit no crime in the state of Texas, any other state, or the United States for which he can be arrested. This week’s arrest appears to be a violation of that agreement.

Breitbart contacted the office of Harris County District Attorney Sean Teare for additional information about why the assistant district attorneys declined more serious charges and whether the office will pursue a violation of the pre-trial diversion. If Olivares is subsequently convicted on the cocaine possession charge, he could face up to two years in State Jail.

Breitbart also contacted ICE officials in Houston for additional information on the workplace enforcement operation in Humble that led to Olivares’s alleged attack on the federal agents.

Constable Herman told Breitbart his constabulary is fully cooperating with ICE agents operating on the north side of Harris County. “We have provided the agents with our dispatch number to directly call our office when they need assistance,” Herman said. “We will support our ICE agents as we do all federal law enforcement agencies.”

“We intend to assist the federal government in the filing of additional charges by the U.S. Attorney’s Office for this aggression against federal agents,” Herman concluded.