$50K Reward Offered for Man Who Allegedly Fired on Federal Agents at Marijuana Farm in California

The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Central District of California announced a $50,000 reward for information leading to the conviction of a man who they say fired at federal law enforcement officers near Camarillo, California, this week. Videos captured by a news helicopter’s crew show the man appearing to draw a handgun and fire at federal authorities.

U.S. Attorney Bill Essayli posted the announcement on social media, saying, “FBI has issued a $50,000 award for information leading to the conviction of an Unknown Subject who appeared to fire a pistol at Federal Law Enforcement Officers near Camarillo. The shooting occurred on 7/10/25 at approximately 2:26pm on Laguna Rd between Wood Rd and Las Posas Rd.”

An ABC7 News helicopter aircrew captured video of the unknown assailant fleeing from law enforcement. He appears to pull a handgun and fire it multiple times in the direction of the police.

According to ABC7 Eyewitness News, Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents carried out a workplace enforcement operation at the Glass House Farms facility near Camarillo. Border Patrol agents served a warrant on what is described as the world’s largest cannabis growing operation. ICE agents and National Guard soldiers participated in the operation.

A group of protesters assembled at the facility and began facing off with the law enforcement agents. After agents deployed tear gas canisters, protesters began throwing rocks. The confrontation escalated when the unknown man pulled the pistol and began firing. It is not clear where the man went after the shots were fired.

U.S. Border Patrol Chief Michael Banks wrote on X that “Violence against law enforcement will not be tolerated.”

“There will be serious consequences, Banks stated.

California Governor Gavin Newsom complained about the immigration raid on the cannabis farm, Breitbart News’s Joel Pollak reported. The protest came after law enforcement reportedly found migrant children, including unaccompanied minors, working in the fields.

CBP Commissioner Rodney Scott tweeted the news that agents found ten juvenile illegal aliens at the marijuana farm. These included eight unaccompanied minors. It is not clear if these children are part of the 300,000 unaccompanied minors who went missing during the Biden border crisis of the past four years.

“This is Newsom’s California,” the CBP commissioner said.