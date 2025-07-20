TRUMP: Biden-Released Illegal Alien ‘Monster’ Shot Border Patrol Agent in Face During NY Robbery

An illegal alien released by the Biden administration allegedly shot an off-duty Border Patrol agent in the face during an attempted robbery in New York City. Despite being shot twice, the agent managed to return fire, wounding the suspect as he fled on a moped.

A video released by the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) shows two men riding a moped into a park along the Hudson River in New York. One of the men gets off the moped and approaches the off-duty Border Patrol agent who was sitting on a rock near the riverbank. As the man approaches the agent, he appears to pull a weapon and begin shooting at the agent.

The agent moves for cover and begins firing back. The exchange of gunfire lasts about 25 seconds as the agent raised up twice and returned fire. He continued to move for cover as he fired. Eventually, the alleged robber gets up and gets on the moped. He appears to be wounded as he attempts to flee. The moped then drives away.

DHS Secretary Kristi Noem identified the suspected robber as Miguel Francisco Mora Nunez is a national and citizen of the Dominican Republic. She said the suspect illegally re-entered the U.S. in April 2023 and was apprehended by Border Patrol agents near San Luis, Arizona.

The U.S. Customs and Border Protection Southwest Land Border Encounters Report shows that the Dominican national was one of nearly 212,000 illegal aliens who entered the U.S. along the southern border that month. Due to overcrowding in detention facilities, Biden-era catch-and-release policies dictated that agents release the man into the U.S. interior.

Secretary Noem reported that Mora Nunez has a criminal warrant out of Massachusetts for kidnapping. His record includes several other crimes committed during his short stay in the United States.

DHS Assistant Secretary Tricia McLaughlin reported that the man received a final order of removal in 2003. That made his illegal re-entry in 2023 a felony. She reported that his prior arrests include felony 2nd and 3rd degree assaults. Despite this, Biden-era policies dictated that the man be released from custody.

President Donald Trump said in a post on Truth Social that the Border Patrol agent “bravely fought off his attacker, despite his wounds, demonstrating enormous Skill and Courage.” He described the shooter as a “Monster freed into the Country under Joe Biden.”

The New York Post reported that the agent sustained two gunshot wounds to his face and forearm during the exchange. The agent survived his surgery and is in stable condition, according to DHS officials.

The Post reported:

At the time of his arrest for the shooting, he was wanted on kidnapping and weapons charges out of Massachusetts, sources said. He also had at least four arrests in New York City — where he was let go without bail each time, according to the sources. Morawas was nabbed twice just days apart August 2024 for allegedly assaulting a pregnant woman and threatening to kill another migrant with a machete. Then he was arrested for violating an order of protection in November 2024, and had another bench warrant out for his arrest issued in January, sources said.

Mora Nunez reportedly walked into a Bronx hospital after being shot three times by the agent. He remains in custody while the New York City Police Department investigates the failed robbery attempt. The moped driver remains at large.