RUBIO: Maduro Not President of Venezuela — Heads Narco-Terrorist Cartel

U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio declared on Sunday that Nicolas Maduro is “not the president of Venezuela.” Instead, Rubio says Maduro is the head of a narco-terrorist cartel that has “taken possession of the country.”

Secretary Rubio posted the announcement on social media, writing, Maduro is NOT the President of Venezuela and his regime is NOT the legitimate government. Maduro is the head of the Cartel de Los Soles, a narco-terror organization which has taken possession of a country.”

On Friday, Senator Rick Scott (R-FL) released a letter he sent to President Donald Trump in March requesting that the Cartel del los Soles be designated as a foreign terrorist organization. The senator thanked the president for issuing the designation and said, “Americans are after now that it’s harder for this disgusting gang to terrorize our country by flooding it with deadly drugs.”

Secretary Rubio said Maduro “defied the will of the Venezuelan people” by declaring himself to be the winner of the election.

“The United States remains firm in its unwavering support to Venezuela’s restoration of democratic order and justice,” Rubio said in Sunday’s statement. “Maduro is not the President of Venezuela and his regime is not the legitimate government.”

The secretary said Maduro has been indicted by the U.S. Department of Justice and is responsible for trafficking drugs into the United States and Europe.

“For years, Maduro and his cronies have manipulated Venezuela’s electoral system to maintain their illegitimate grip on power,” Rubio concluded.

Venezuela is also the birthplace of the Tren de Aragua prison gang that Maduro unleashed on the United States during the Biden era. In March, Rubio’s State Department declared the hyperviolent gang to be a foreign Terrorist Organization.