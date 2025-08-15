2X Deported COVID-Era Illegal Alien Crashes into, Injures ICE Agent

A twice-deported illegal alien from Mexico injured a federal agent after crashing into federal vehicles, injuring one of the agents, Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) officials stated. The man entered the U.S. twice in October 2020 during the COVID-19 pandemic and was arrested this week after attempting to flee from arrest.

ICE Enforcement and Removal Operations (ERO) officers attempted to arrest the previously deported Mexican national on August 11. The man fled in a vehicle after a vehicle stop and eventually crashed into two government vehicles, officials reported. The crash resulted in an injury to a federal officer.

“The arrest of this individual for assaulting ICE officers underscores our unwavering commitment to safeguarding the safety of law enforcement personnel and holding offenders accountable,” said Homeland Security Investigations San Diego Special Agent in Charge Shawn Gibson. “We will not tolerate violence against law enforcement, and we are resolute in our pursuit of justice.”

ICE officials did not name the Mexican national but said he entered the U.S. illegally twice in October 2020 through the San Ysidro Port of Entry near San Diego. They said he was smuggled into the U.S. from Mexico in the trunk of the sedan.

In addition to being deported on two prior occasions, he reportedly has a prior conviction for driving under the influence. He now faces federal charges for assaulting a federal agent. He could also face a felony charge of illegal re-entry after removal.

“This operation demonstrates the commitment of ERO officers to enforcing federal immigration laws and protecting public safety,” said Enforcement and Removal Operations San Diego Field Office Director Patrick Divver. “Despite the challenges encountered, our officers remain dedicated to carrying out their duties with professionalism.”

Officials report that assaults on ICE officers and agents have surged by more than 1,000 percent when compared to the same period last year.

ICE officers and agents continue to arrest and remove the “Worst of the Worst.”