Newsom’s Sanctuary California: ICE Attacker Threatens Stabbings, ‘I’m Going After Your Family’

Violent attacks on federal law enforcement agents involved in deportation operations are continuing to escalate in Governor Gavin Newsom’s sanctuary state of California. On Wednesday, a group of 15-20 violent rioters in San Francisco, California, assaulted, grabbed, punched, and pepper-sprayed U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents in broad daylight.

The Department of Homeland Security condemned the attack on the agents in a statement announcing the arrest of one member of the group. The incident occurred when four ICE agents, assigned to perform targeted immigration enforcement duties as part of President Trump’s ongoing deportation actions in the state, were met and surrounded by the angry mob on Montgomery Street as they carried out their duties.

According to DHS, one agent sustained a hand injury during the melee, and others were injured when the angry mob used pepper spray to attack the group of law enforcement officers. One man, a United States citizen named Adrian Guerrero, was charged with assault and destruction of federal property. According to court filings, Guerrero slashed the tire of a government vehicle and threatened to stab a law enforcement officer.

According to the agents, Guerrero made repeated threats against the officers, stating, “I’m going to fuck you up, I’m going to go after your family,” and “I’m going to stab you.” At the time of his arrest, Guerrero was standing at arm’s length of the agents and was in possession of a large black knife. Guerrero was dressed in all black and sported a Palestinian Keffiyeh headscarf and orange-tinged goggles.

Criminal penalties for assaulting a federal officer include fines and confinement that can range from one year in prison for simple assault to 20 years for assault that causes bodily injury or using a deadly/dangerous weapon.

DHS Secretary Kristi Noem issued a statement about the escalating attacks on Friday, saying, “Our brave ICE law enforcement are now facing a 1000% increase in assaults against them as they risk their lives to arrest the worst of the worst criminal illegal aliens. These acts of violence are fueled by sanctuary politicians’ rhetoric vilifying our law enforcement.”

Despite the attacks, the Secretary vows her agency will not be deterred from enforcing immigration laws, adding, “We will not and have not let this violence stop us or slow us down. Everyday our law enforcement continues to enforce the law and arrest the most depraved criminals including pedophiles, terrorists, murderers, gang members, and sexual predators.”

As reported by Breitbart Texas, the Trump administration is cracking down on offenders who assault federal agents in the state. In early August, A federal grand jury returned an indictment against a Paramount, California, man suspected of throwing pieces of cinderblock that struck and injured a Border Patrol agent during an anti-ICE protest in June. The suspect indicted in the assault now faces a maximum sentence of 20 years in prison.

Randy Clark is a 32-year veteran of the United States Border Patrol. Before his retirement, he served as the Division Chief for Law Enforcement Operations, directing operations for nine Border Patrol Stations within the Del Rio, Texas, Sector. Follow him on X (formerly Twitter) @RandyClarkBBTX.