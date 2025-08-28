Texas Sheriff Arrested by His Deputies for Official Oppression, Sexual Harassment, Retaliation

A Texas sheriff is facing multiple felony and misdemeanor charges and surrendered to his own jail this week in Johnson County. The sheriff’s arrest follows a grand jury indictment stemming from an investigation by the Texas Rangers.

A grand jury in Johnson County indicted Sheriff Adam King on two counts of Corrupt Influence: retaliation against a witness, one charge of Official Oppression: abuse of office related to sexual harassment, according to a statement provided to Breitbart Texas from County Judge Christopher Boedeker. Following his arrest and booking into the Johnson County jail, a judge set his bail at $25,000, and he was released.

Boedeker said the indictments followed a weeks-long investigation by Texas Rangers following a complaint from a sheriff’s office employee. The complaint began on June 30 and was promptly turned over to the Texas Rangers.

“As soon as county officials were made aware of the allegations, we referred the case to Texas Rangers to ensure an independent investigation,” Boedeker wrote in his statement. The judge said the assignment was given to Rangers from another county. “During the course of the investigation, Mr. King engaged in behavior that formed the basis of the Retaliation charges,” the judge stated. A grand jury met on August 27 and handed down the indictments.

Sources told WFAA that the sheriff posted a $25,000 bond and was released from custody. He reportedly left the jail in a county-issued truck. The sheriff is reportedly not allowed to communicate with the complaining witnesses, enter county facilities, or carry a gun while off-duty.

Judge Boedeker said county officials became aware of the sexual harassment complaints and referred the investigation to Texas Rangers to ensure an independent investigation. The sheriff remains in his elected office, where he is serving his third term. WFAA reported the sheriff previously served as commander of the South Texas Officers and Prosecutors Human Trafficking Task Force.

Excerpts from the multi-count indictment obtained by Breitbart Texas regarding sexual harassment allege that Sheriff King allegedly said or did the following:

King allegedly told the complaining witness to remove her sweater, which covered a V-neck blouse, telling her she would have to “disrobe” before he would sign documents related to her job.

“If you keep losing weight, you’re gonna make me do some ungodly things to you.”

Allegedly said on a day the woman wore white slacks to work: “Back in my younger days, you wouldn’t want to know what I did to women wearing white pants.”

Upon finding out the woman planned to arrive at work the following day at 6 a.m.: “Six o’clock? That’s early enough that you don’t have to wear any clothes!;” ” Before the conversation ended, the woman asked King what time he expected her to arrive at work, to which he allegedly responded, “It depends if you’re wearing clothes or not.”

King allegedly said to a different female employee, “You look good… you look really good.”

The sheriff reportedly directed women’s attention to his bare leg when he removed his ankle holster.

He allegedly told a deputy, “Your wife likes to look at my leg.”

Speaking to a group of female employees, King allegedly said, “Don’t tell people/your husbands sheriff puts his cream in your tea.”

King reportedly would purchase jewelry and would take women to lunch who would spend time with him.

He allegedly told another female employee, “Mmm… you’re looking good, keep losing weight. Your clothes are too baggy; you need some smaller clothes.”

The sheriff also allegedly held hours-long closed-door meetings in his office with female subordinates.

A second indictment alleges that King threatened to harm his chief deputy by unlawfully taking personnel actions against him in violation of the Whistleblower Act. The threat followed the reporting of the harassment allegations to the Texas Rangers and was allegedly an act of retaliation. A third indictment alleges retaliation against the complaining witness.

After learning of the complaint, King allegedly threatened to handcuff the complaining witness and “book her into the county jail,” CBS reported.

Judge Boedeker told CBS News, “I have not received a resignation from him at this point.”

The retaliation charges are third-degree felonies in Texas, punishable by a range of two to ten years in prison. Official oppression is a Class A misdemeanor punishable by up to one year in the county jail.

“I think we trust the criminal justice system to do the right thing and find the truth, and while Mr. King is entitled to a presumption of innocence, no one is above the law,” Boedeker concluded. “Captain Ben Arriola has been appointed to serve in his place for the time being.”

Breitbart Texas contacted the Johnson County Sheriff’s Office and District Attorney’s Office for additional information. Both agencies referred us to the County Judge’s Office. In Texas, a County Judge is the chief executive officer of the county.