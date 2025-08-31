Texas Makes Human Trafficking a First-Degree Felony

Effective September 1, those engaged in human trafficking in Texas will face up to 99 years in prison if convicted. Earlier this month, Governor Greg Abbott signed HB 2306 and SB 1212 into law, making human trafficking a first-degree felony and denying parole to those convicted in some circumstances.

“I thank all the survivors of human trafficking for stepping up and telling their stories, sharing their insight, and talking about what needs to be done to help their lives,” said Governor Abbott during a signing ceremony on the steps of the Governor’s Mansion. “We want to ensure that we do all we can so that human traffickers never walk the streets of Texas again.”

Senate Bill 1212 amended the state’s human trafficking laws, increasing the penalty range from a second-degree felony with a punishment range of two to 20 years to a first-degree felony with a punishment of up to 99 years in prison.

House Bill 2306 amends the law, denying parole to those convicted of human trafficking of children and the disabled. This measure “ensures that those traffickers will serve every single day of their prison sentence behind bars, no parole for the worst of the worst,” Abbott emphasized.

“The Governor was joined by First Lady Cecilia Abbott, Senators Joan Huffman and Tan Parker; Representatives Daniel Alders, David Cook, Paul Dyson, Helen Kerwin, Marc LaHood, Terri Leo-Wilson, John Lujan, Shelly Luther, Joanne Schofner, and Denise Villalobos; and anti-human trafficking advocates,” the governor’s office reported.

Jacquelyn Aluotto, co-founder of No Trafficking Zone told Fox 26 Houston, “First it was school zones, then foster care and juvenile detentions, universities, community centers, and she called me this legislative session and told me ‘it’s time to make all of Texas a no-trafficking zone.’”