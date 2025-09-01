18 Illegal Aliens Arrested in Texas Marijuana Warehouse

HOUSTON, Texas — Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) special agents teamed up with police in Stafford, Texas, to raid a suspected illegal marijuana warehouse last week. During the raid, agents arrested 18 illegal aliens who were working illegally in the warehouse.

“You can run, but you can’t hide, even if it’s in the ceiling!,” DEA Houston officials wrote in a post on social media. “18 undocumented individuals arrested after #DEA Houston uncovered a significant illegal marijuana warehouse with several undocumented individuals working inside. We worked jointly with @Stafford_PD on this case.”

Stafford Police Department officials provided additional details on the raid that took place in the 4000 block of Greenbriar, located just southwest of Houston. Among the 18 illegal aliens arrested during the raid, were Mexicans, Hondurans, Guatemalans, and Salvadorans. The raid led to the seizure of approximately 1,200 pounds of illegal marijuana, officials stated.

“Criminal activity will be strongly enforced in Stafford, and we remain committed to protecting our community,” said Chief Richard S. Ramirez in a post on Facebook. “We thank our local, state, and federal partners for their assistance in this operation.”

In addition to the DEA agents and Stafford police officers, other local, state, and federal law enforcement agencies teamed up to successfully take down the illicit operation. These include the Texas Department of Public Safety, the Missouri City Police Department, the Harris County Sheriff’s Office, the Rosenberg Police Department, ICE Homeland Security Investigations, U.S. Customs and Border Protection, and the U.S. Border Patrol.

DEA agents turned the 18 illegal aliens, some of whom were hiding in the ceiling, over to ICE for removal proceedings.

Stafford is located on the southwest side of Houston along the Interstate 69 drug and human trafficking corridor.