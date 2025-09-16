Tragedy in East Texas: DPS Trooper Dies in Line of Duty Responding to Help Sheriff’s Deputies

SAN JACINTO COUNTY, Texas — A Texas Department of Public Safety trooper died Monday night in a fiery crash on an East Texas farm road. The trooper was responding to a call for assistance from San Jacinto County Sheriff’s Office deputies.

An as-yet-unidentified DPS trooper responded to a call for assistance from sheriff’s office deputies Monday night. While traveling on FM 945, the trooper crossed the East Fork of the San Jacinto River Bridge and lost control of his vehicle when he entered a curve, according to the Montgomery County Police Reporter.

The patrol vehicle left the roadway, striking a pine tree and bursting into flames, the report states. It appears the trooper was unable to extricate himself from the SUV.

San Jacinto County Sheriff’s Office dispatchers received a call at about 9 p.m. and sent fire units to the scene, according to Montgomery County Police Reporter’s Scott Engle. When the fire crew arrived, the patrol vehicle was fully involved in the fire.

Rescue crews did not find the trooper during a search of the area surrounding the vehicle.

Recently, police investigated another fatal crash, a mere ten feet from the location of this fatality.

It is not clear what kind of call for assistance the trooper was responding to at the time of the crash. DPS investigators remained at the scene for approximately five hours, Engle stated.

San Jacinto County Sheriff Sam Houston asked the community for prayers for the family of the trooper. “We extend our deepest condolences to the family, friends, and fellow troopers of the Texas Department of Public Safety after the tragic loss of one of their own in a vehicle crash,” Sheriff’s Office officials posted on Facebook. “Our hearts are heavy as we stand beside our DPS brothers and sisters during this difficult time. Troopers dedicate their lives to protecting Texans, and this loss is felt across the entire law enforcement community.”

A formal statement from the Texas Department of Public Safety is expected later on Tuesday.

