Retired CBP Officer Among Victims in Deadly Casino Shooting in Texas

Two people were killed, and six others were injured in a shooting at the Lucky Eagle Casino in Eagle Pass, Texas, early Sunday morning. Among the dead was Marcus “Mark” Antley, a well-known resident and retired U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) officer.

According to local authorities, the shooting began shortly after midnight on Sunday just outside the Lucky Eagle Casino. The casino, owned and operated by the Kickapoo Traditional Tribe of Texas, is located along the banks of the Rio Grande near the U.S.-Mexico border.

After multiple shots rang out early Sunday, law enforcement officers from the Kickapoo Tribal Police, Maverick County Sheriff’s Office, Eagle Pass Police Department, U.S. Border Patrol, and Texas Department of Public Safety arrived to investigate and render aid to the injured. Retired CBP officer Antley was encountered among the victims at the scene upon their arrival.

Eagle Pass Mayor Aaron Valdez commented on the death of the retired CBP agent Antley, saying:

With profound sorrow, I join our community in mourning the tragic loss of Marcus “Mark” Antley, a beloved community member and retired U.S. Customs and Border Protection agent, who was among the victims killed in the horrific shooting at the Kickapoo Lucky Eagle Casino. Mr. Antley dedicated much of his life to public service and law enforcement. He will be remembered not only for his career but also for his generosity, leadership, and the lasting friendships he built throughout Eagle Pass and the region. His passing leaves a deep void in the hearts of many.

Initial reports indicate the suspected shooter fled the scene in a black Nissan truck. An intensive multi-agency law enforcement search ensued. Within hours, police in Wilson County, Texas, with the assistance of the Texas Department of Public Safety Highway Patrol, apprehended a person of interest just east of San Antonio, Texas. According to the Eagle Pass Police Department, the arrest involved the use of strategically placed license plate readers.

According to authorities, the person of interest has been identified as Keryan Jones. No information concerning a motive for the shooting or an update on the health status of those injured in the Sunday morning shooting has been provided.

The incident is not the first shooting to take place at the casino. As reported by Breitbart Texas, a shooting took place at the casino in December 2021. One person was arrested in that incident that caused panic amongst patrons who heard gunshots near a parking garage at the establishment. The incidents, such as Sunday’s shooting, are rare at the Native-American owned casino.

Editor’s Note: This is a developing story. Additional information will be provided as it becomes available.

Randy Clark is a 32-year veteran of the United States Border Patrol. Before his retirement, he served as the Division Chief for Law Enforcement Operations, directing operations for nine Border Patrol Stations within the Del Rio, Texas, Sector. Follow him on X (formerly Twitter) @RandyClarkBBTX.