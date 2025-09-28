Tren de Aragua Criminal Alien Arrested in Chicago Home Depot Raid

Border Patrol agents in Chicago arrested a “Tren de Aragua (TdA) terrorist member” during a raid at a suburban Home Depot parking lot. The arrest came as Border Patrol ramped up its Operation Midway Blitz enforcement action in Chicago.

Commander of the operation, Chief Patrol Agent Gregory Bovino, posted video and photos from the operation that led to the arrest of this and other dangerous criminal aliens in the Windy City. “The Green Machine is rolling hard in Chicago, making YOUR communities safe. Tren de Aragua terrorist member caught during THIS operation.”

“We are here, Chicago, and we are not going anywhere,” Bovino added.

Chief Bovino said the TdA terrorist gang member had previously been arrested for possession of cannabis and theft of services. He is also wanted in New York City in connection with a murder investigation.

“Luckily, he won’t have a chance to add to his greatest hits here in Chicago at your expense,” the chief said. “You’re welcome!”