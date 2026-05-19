Chiefs’ Rashee Rice to Serve Jail Time for Parole Violation, Will Miss OTAs and Minicamp

The Chiefs will be without one of their star wide receivers after Rashee Rice tested positive for THC on Tuesday, thus violating the conditions of his parole, resulting in a 30-day jail sentence.

Rice was booked into the Dallas (Texas) County Jail and will remain there until June 16.

The troubled star player will now miss Kansas City’s OTAs, scheduled for May 26-28 and June 1-3, as well as the mandatory minicamp from June 9-11.

Rice pleaded guilty in July of 2025 in a Dallas court to two third-degree felony charges of collision involving serious bodily injury and racing on a highway causing bodily injury for an accident that occurred in March of that year. Police testified that he had been traveling at 119 mph in a Lamborghini SUV ahead of the accident.

The courts stated that Rice could serve his 30-day sentence at any time during his five-year probationary period.

Rice also paid $115,000 in restitution to cover the medical expenses of the people injured in the crash.

The NFL suspended Rice for the first six games of the 2025 season after determining that he had violated the league’s personal conduct policy.

The NFL issued a brief statement on the incident obtained via CBS Sports’ Jonathan Jones.

“We are aware of the report and will decline further comment at this time,” the league said.