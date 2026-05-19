GOP Rep. Gimenez: Massie Might as Well Be a Dem, He Didn’t Vote with Us

Tuesday on CNN’s “The Lead,” Rep. Carlos Gimenez (R-FL) said Rep. Thomas Massie (R-KY) might as well be a Democrat because “a lot of times you saw Thomas Massie on the other side.”

Host Jake Tapper said, “Your Republican colleague, Thomas Massie of Kentucky, he’s going to find out in just a matter of minutes, really, whether he gets to keep his job. For months, the president has been railing against him, calling him an obstruction. Is the sleazebag the worst Republican in history? Do you agree?”

Gimenez said, “Look, I’m not going to, you know, launch names. Thomas Massie was one of my colleague, but I will say this, every time that we voted, he was certainly not surprising that Thomas Massie didn’t vote with the conference. And so he was a contrarian to be a contrarian. At first I thought it was, it was all due to, well, this is the way he feels and all that but at the end, I started feeling he was just saying no just say no. And so, you know, that’s a problem. And so, you know, you might as well have a Democrat in the seat of every time that we’ve got something coming up, you’re going to vote with the Democrats. And so maybe we need somebody in the in the seat that every once in a while we’ll go with us because he’s supposed to be a Republican.”

He added, “I mean, calling him a name, fine, I’m not going to do that. But, you know, without a doubt, more often than not he would not vote with us. He would vote for the rules and stuff like that, things that we’re supposed to do. But at the end of the day, man, a lot of times you saw Thomas Massie on the other side.”

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