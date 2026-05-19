CNN’s Cupp: Paxton, Talarico Matchup ‘Makes Texas in Play’

Tuesday on CNN’s “The Arena,” political commentator S.E. Cupp claimed that if Attorney General Ken Paxton (R) ends up running against Democratic nominee James Talarico for the U.S. Senate seat, it will be in play for Democrats.

Cupp said, “Republicans are goin to have to spend a bunch more now than they had banked on thanks to this endorsement, especially if Ken Paxton wins. James Talarico is having a great day. James Talarico always had to clear a bunch of hurdles for Texas to be in play. He cleared the first one when he handily beat Jasmine Crockett. This is the second one getting a Ken Paxton endorsement.”

She added, “This is the candidate James Talarico wants to run against. And I agree with you. I think he’s going to win. And I think he was always going to win. That runoff is next week. He’ll clear another one if that happens. This is the matchup that makes Texas in play. It wasn’t going to be with Cornyn. It wasn’t going to be with Crockett. It’s this head to head. So it’s going to be really interesting to watch. But the thing we know is and why so many Trump advisers and Senate advisers were telling him, please endorse John Cornyn. Is this race just got way more expensive for Republicans.”

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