Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents have arrested an illegal alien, released into the United States by former President Joe Biden’s administration, accused of injuring a four-year-old boy in a hit-and-run in the sanctuary state of California, Breitbart News has learned.

Aman Kumar, an illegal alien from India, was arrested by the Fresno Sheriff’s Office on April 29 and charged with felony hit-and-run involving death or injury. Kumar was quickly released from jail into the community thanks to California’s sanctuary state law.

On April 28, police say Kumar was driving when he struck a four-year-old and continued driving away. The boy was taken to the hospital where he was in critical but stable condition.

“This monster who almost killed a 4-year-old boy has been charged with a felony hit and run,” the Department of Homeland Security’s Lauren Bis said in a statement. “Sanctuary politicians in California released this criminal illegal alien from jail back onto the streets.”

On May 13, ICE agents arrested Kumar outside the Fresno courthouse.

“Thanks to the brave men and women of ICE law enforcement, this criminal illegal alien was arrested outside a criminal court,” Bis said. “DHS is calling on Governor Gavin Newsom and his fellow California sanctuary politicians to stop putting American lives at risk by releasing criminals into our communities to commit more crimes and hurt more innocent people.”

Kumar illegally crossed the U.S.-Mexico border into California in 2023. At the time, the Biden administration released him into the U.S. interior.

John Binder is a reporter for Breitbart News. Email him at jbinder@breitbart.com.