ICE: Illegal Alien Arrested for Setting Fire to 10 Cars in Long Island, New York

Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents have arrested an illegal alien accused of setting fire to several cars in Freeport, New York, a suburb in Nassau County, Long Island.

Elder Lopez-Avalos, an illegal alien from Guatemala, was arrested on May 10 by the Nassau County Police Department and charged with arson.

According to police, Lopez-Avalos set fire to 10 cars in a parking lot in Freeport, close to a children’s center. Nassau County police coordinated with ICE to ensure Lopez-Avalos was turned over to federal custody rather than being released back into the community.

“Thanks to ICE and CBP [Customs and Border Protection] law enforcement, this criminal illegal alien charged with arson was arrested by ICE on May 12,” the Department of Homeland Security’s Lauren Bis said. “This pyromaniac set fire to 10 cars and was a clear public safety threat. If you come to our country illegally and break our laws, we will arrest you and deport you.”

Lopez-Avalos crossed the United States-Mexico border as an unknown got-away. He will remain in ICE custody pending deportation to Guatemala.

John Binder is a reporter for Breitbart News. Email him at jbinder@breitbart.com.