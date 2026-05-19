Vice President JD Vance told Breitbart News White House Correspondent Nick Gilbertson that President Donald Trump’s endorsement of Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton “sends a message” that lawmakers “have got to serve the people” who elected them.

During a press briefing on Tuesday, Gilbertson, who was in the new media seat, asked Vance if Trump’s endorsement of Paxton in the Texas Senate race against Sen. John Cornyn (R) sent a message. Vance explained that while he had known Cornyn “for a long time,” Paxton had been loyal and “there” for not only the country, but for Trump.

“Today we saw the president endorse Ken Paxton over John Cornyn in the Texas Senate race. Do you think that sends a message going forward for the next cycle to senators considering running for election, or any MAGA-aligned potential candidates that are considering challenging them?” Gilbertson asked.

“The president’s very gratified by the response that he’s heard from the base and from a lot of voters, I think who are passionate about Ken Paxton,” Vance said. “We think Ken Paxton is going to be a great senator for the people of Texas, but most importantly a great United States senator who can work on solving the problems that all of us confront as a country together. I’ve known John Cornyn for a long time, but unfortunately, you know, when it really counted, Ken Paxton was there for the country, was there for the president, and that’s why he ultimately earned the president’s endorsement.”

Vance continued to explain that Trump thought that Paxton would “be a better Senator” and not that in the years that Trump has led the Republican Party and the country, he has called for “people who fight for the good” and for people “who are going to go to Washington and fight for the people” who voted them into office.

“I think one of the things we’ve seen in the Republican Party, while I can’t say that all of our representatives are perfect or all of our senators are perfect, we have seen a much better crop of talent come into Washington since Donald Trump has been the leader of the party, and the leader of the movement,” Vance continued. “I do think we’re going to continue to see that happen, but I think the message that people should take from this is, fundamentally, you have got to serve the people who sent you. If you don’t do that, you’re going to find yourself out of step with voters, or out of step with the President of the United States, and that’s not a good place to be politically.”

Vance’s comments came after Trump issued an endorsement of Paxton, praising him as an “America First Patriot” and “someone who has always been extremely loyal” to him.

“Ken is a true MAGA Warrior who has ALWAYS delivered to Texas, and will continue to do so in the United States Senate,” Trump added in a Truth Social post.