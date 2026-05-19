Watch Live: Donald and Melania Trump Speak at Congressional Picnic

President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump deliver remarks at the annual Congressional Picnic on Tuesday, May 19.
The president spoke with reporters earlier Tuesday as he gave them a tour of the construction site of the future White House ballroom.
Vice President JD Vance also addressed the media on Tuesday as he filled in for Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt, who is on maternity leave, for the White House press briefing.
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