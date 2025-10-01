Laser Strike on CBP Helicopter in Oregon Leads to Arrest of Four Illegal Aliens

Federal law enforcement authorities in Portland arrested four illegal aliens at a house where officials say a laser strike on two U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) helicopters emanated over the weekend. The search resulted in the arrest of four illegal aliens, including one believed to be responsible for the attacks and the seizure of the laser.

The investigation began after images captured by the CBP pilots of the helicopters under attack were used to identify the location where the laser strikes were conducted. Aiming a laser pointer at an aircraft is a federal crime and can result in a potential five-year imprisonment and a fine of up to $250,000.

According to the FBI, the joint search included agents from DHS Homeland Security Investigations and officers from U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement’s Enforcement and Removal Office in Portland. The search resulted in the arrest of the suspect believed responsible for the laser attack and three other inhabitants of the residence who were found to be in the United States illegally.

The Department of Homeland Security identified the four arrested illegal aliens in a Tuesday press release. They are:

Diogenes Albores-Suchiapa, a criminal illegal alien from Mexico, previously arrested for unlawful possession of methamphetamine and criminal trespass in the 2nd degree in Gresham, Oregon. He was also previously arrested by CBP three times for immigration violations.

Andres Brian Lopez-Labra, a criminal illegal alien from Mexico, previously arrested by CBP for unlawful entry and recently arrested by Oregon State Police for DUI.

Benito Zamora-Alvarez, a criminal illegal alien from Mexico, who claims to have been in the United States illegally since October 1994.

Hector Miranda Mendoza, a citizen of Mexico illegally present in the United States.

According to the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA), laser pointers can distract or temporarily blind pilots of aircraft. The act can put the lives of pilots, passengers, and bystanders on the ground at risk. In addition to criminal penalties and fines, the FAA also has the authority to impose civil penalties of up to $11,000 per violation and $30,800 for multiple infractions.

In a Tuesday press release, DHS Assistant Secretary Tricia McLaughlin commented on the arrest and seizure of the laser pointer, saying, “These four illegal aliens endangered the lives of our CBP personnel, the safety of every other aircraft in flight during the time, and put everyone on the ground in immediate danger. DHS law enforcement is facing a 1,000% increase in attacks against them.”

McLaughlin added, “This strike happened just days after the terrorist attack on an ICE facility in Dallas, and as rioters were arrested with guns outside a Broadview, Illinois, ICE facility with weapons. Secretary Noem has been clear: if you lay a hand on law enforcement, you will be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law.”

Randy Clark is a 32-year veteran of the United States Border Patrol. Before his retirement, he served as the Division Chief for Law Enforcement Operations, directing operations for nine Border Patrol Stations within the Del Rio, Texas, Sector. Follow him on X (formerly Twitter) @RandyClarkBBTX.