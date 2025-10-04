BIDEN’S Border Policies: Previously Deported Armed Illegal Alien Arrested Outside Houston ICE Office

HOUSTON, Texas — A Mexican national with a violent criminal history—previously deported four times and released under Biden administration policies—was arrested Thursday after approaching ICE’s Houston Field Office armed with a knife and carrying a crack pipe. The incident, described by DHS officials as emblematic of daily threats faced by immigration officers, has reignited criticism of the administration’s handling of border security and interior enforcement.

In a written statement, Department of Homeland Security Assistant Secretary Tricia McLaughlin reported:

A criminal illegal alien—released by the Biden Administration and previously removed four times—armed with a knife in a restricted parking lot outside of an ICE office in Houston,” said Assistant Secretary Tricia McLaughlin. “These are the types of threats and risks our officers face every single day as they work to remove the worst of the worst. Yesterday alone, there was this incident with the knife outside the Houston facility, and in two separate incidents criminal illegal aliens using cars as weapons against our officers. This violence against federal law enforcement MUST END.

Her comments followed the arrest of Jose Andres Rodriguez-Torrez, a previously deported Mexican criminal alien, outside the Houston ICE Enforcement and Removal Operations office. Officers approached the Mexican national in a parking lot outside the office. As they approached, Rodrizuez-Torrez tensed up and dropped to the ground. The officers said they observed a sheathed knife hanging from his waist. The officers disarmed the man and placed him under arrest.

A subsequent search led to the discovery of a glass pipe that officers said is routinely used for smoking crack cocaine.

Following his arrest for the weapon, officers conducted a biometric background investigation and found that Rodrizuez-Torrez is a Mexican national illegally present in the United States. His immigration records show that he was removed from the United States four times, beginning in December 2021.

His previous encounters with Border Patrol and ICE include:

On Dec. 27, 2012, he illegally entered the U.S. near Tecate, California, and was arrested by the Border Patrol and voluntarily returned to Mexico.

On April 14, 2014, he illegally reentered the U.S. for a second time, was arrested by Border Patrol and voluntarily returned to Mexico.

On April 22, 2014, he illegally reentered the U.S. for a third time near Rio Grande City, Texas, and was arrested by the Border Patrol and voluntarily returned

On April 24, 2014, he illegally entered the U.S. for a fourth time, was arrested by Border Patrol and voluntarily returned to Mexico.

The Mexican national re-entered the U.S. again at an unknown time and location, officials stated.

Police in Seattle, Washington, arrested Rodrizuez-Torrez for burglary in October 2024. Upon release by sanctuary city authorities, ICE officers contacted the man. DHS officials said, “Thanks to Biden’s open border policies, he was allowed to continue to terrorize Americans.”

He is expected to remain in ICE custody pending removal proceedings, officials stated.

On September 24, Breitbart Texas reported that an assailant opened fire on the ICE office in Dallas. The attack left two illegal aliens dead and a third seriously wounded. The Anti-ICE motivated attacker killed himself as responding officers approached. Officers found a clip loaded with bullets bearing Anti-ICE markings.

ICE officials released a video showing officers and agents risking their lives to save the illegal aliens who were in a van awaiting transport at the time of the attack

The security camera videos show agents getting migrants out of a transportation van and rushing them into the building as a sniper continued to fire on their position.

DHS officials report a 1000 percent increase in attacks on ICE agents and officers since the beginning of President Donald Trump’s illegal immigration crackdown.