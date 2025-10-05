Federal Agents Ambushed in Chicago-Area in Coordinated Act of Domestic Terrorism; Armed Suspect Shot, Local Police Flee

Federal agents were ambushed and boxed in by ten vehicles during a routine patrol in Broadview, Chicago, in what officials are calling a coordinated act of domestic terrorism. One armed suspect—previously flagged for inciting violence against law enforcement online—was shot after ramming a patrol car and confronting officers with a semi-automatic weapon.

Department of Homeland Security Assistant Secretary Tricia McLaughlin reported that federal law enforcement officers and agents were boxed in and rammed by a group of ten vehicles in the Chicago-area suburb of Broadview. One of the women was armed with a semi-automatic firearm.

McLaughlin said the agents fired on the armed woman. She was later transported to an area hospital for treatment of her wounds.

Federal law enforcement officials were previously made aware of the woman after she threatened on social media, “Hey to all my gang let’s fuck those mother fuckers up, don’t let them take anyone.”

The secretary stated that the Chicago Police Department had fled the scene and refused to assist in securing the area. A crowd gathered, forcing ICE to deploy a special operations unit to maintain control.

White House Deputy Chief of Staff Stephen Miller called the organized attack on the ICE agents “domestic terrorism and seditious insurrection.

No federal agents were seriously injured in the attack, McLaughlin noted.