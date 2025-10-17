Texas Governor Deploys DPS, National Guard to Deter Antifa Violence at ‘No Kings Day’ Protests

Texas Governor Greg Abbott has ordered National Guard and DPS tactical units to secure the Capitol in Austin, citing credible concerns over antifa-linked groups and potential unrest during a planned “No Kings Day” protest. The protests, part of a nationwide campaign against President Trump’s policies, have drawn scrutiny for their ties to far-left organizations and their timing amid a prolonged government shutdown.

News reports across the Lone Star State indicate there are planned protests in nearly 100 cities. The demonstrations, allegedly organized by the 50501 Movement, are expected to take place in 2,500 cities across the nation. Previous demonstrations of this nature have been infiltrated by Antifa antagonists, prompting the deployment order from Governor Abbott.

“Violence and destruction will never be tolerated in Texas,” said Governor Abbott. “Today, I directed the Texas Department of Public Safety and Texas National Guard to deploy all necessary law enforcement officials and resources to ensure the safety of Austin residents. Texas will deter criminal mischief and work with local law enforcement to arrest anyone engaging in acts of violence or damaging property.”

The deployment of DPS and National Guard tactical teams will focus on Austin and the Texas Capitol. The governor’s office says the deployment will surge in the area to “maintain law and order.” These are in addition to thousands of DPS troopers located across the state. The teams will be supported by aircraft and “other tactical assets,” the governor’s office stated.

The DPS’s newly created Homeland Security Division will be monitoring protests in Austin and statewide to prevent or stop violent demonstrations. “DPS will investigate any links to known terrorist organizations and swiftly bring charges against those who engage in unlawful activity,” the governor’s office stated.