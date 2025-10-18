WATCH: Horned Non-Binary No-Kings-Day Protester in Texas Taunts Pro-Trump Counter Protester

SAN ANTONIO, Texas — Amidst a crowd of more than a thousand No Kings Day protesters, a single pro-Trump counter-protester was motivated to leave the area after being taunted by a horned non-binary No Kings Day protester. The counter-protester withstood several minutes of the horned liberals’ taunts before choosing to leave the area.

As San Antonio police officers looked on, the outnumbered counterprotester and one other person who accompanied him at the protest withstood jeers and taunts from others at the No Kings Day protest in the Alamo City before the horned protester arrived. The horned protester carried a two-sided sign that read “F*#% ICE” and an image of a hangman’s noose with the partial spelling of the President’s name “_RUMP”.

As the protesters leave the area, one woman can be heard shouting, “All Trumpers Should Leave the Country!”. The same woman also screamed, “If you’re for Trump, you’re a Traitor!”

The protest began with several speakers addressing the crowd, decrying the policies of President Trump. Many in the crowd carried homemade signs, as others held signs provided by the Party for Socialism and Liberation (PSL). The regurgitated PSL signs from previous protests included Anti-ICE and free Palestine messages. Despite the recent signing of the Trump Peace Agreement, bringing about a ceasefire in Gaza this week, PSL protesters continued to wave signs calling for an immediate ceasefire in Gaza as if unaware of the agreement.

The No Kings Day rally concluded after protesters marched through the downtown streets for several blocks without incident.

Randy Clark is a 32-year veteran of the United States Border Patrol. Before his retirement, he served as the Division Chief for Law Enforcement Operations, directing operations for nine Border Patrol Stations within the Del Rio, Texas, Sector. Follow him on X (formerly Twitter) @RandyClarkBBTX.