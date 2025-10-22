ICE Arrests Arizona Youth Group Leader for Child Porn Production, Child Sexual Abuse

ICE Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) special agents arrested an Arizona church youth group leader earlier this month on charges related to attempting to produce child pornography and possession of child sexual abuse material. The man allegedly led youth groups for multiple religious organizations in the Phoenix area, according to ICE officials.

On October 16, HSI special agents arrested 46-year-old Casey Goslin, a U.S. citizen from Phoenix. HSI agents teamed up with the Tucson Police Department to carry out an investigation leading to the man’s arrest for allegedly livestreaming child sexual abuse sessions.

ICE officials report that Goslin used an online platform to produce child sexual abuse materials and allegedly worked with child sex traffickers in the Philippines. During the execution of a federal search warrant, agents seized multiple electronic devices, officials reported.

Investigators learned that Goslin worked as a youth group leader for multiple religious organizations. Due to his connections with the youth groups, investigators are seeking information about other potential victims. Goslin reportedly used the online usernames “live:.cid.bbdbec6f18b26922” and “live:.cid.de5ca094f7bdd45” to carry out the live streaming of child sex victims.

Officials stated:

If your child, or a child you know, was in contact with Casey Goslin, please contact the ICE Tip Line at 866-DHS-2-ICE or through ICE’s online tip form, or contact your local law enforcement immediately regarding this arrest and news release.

ICE HSI agents work with the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children, Internet Crimes Against Children partners, and other federal, state, and local law enforcement agencies to carry out these types of investigations to protect children.

