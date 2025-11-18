Abbott Designates Muslim Brotherhood, CAIR as Terrorist, Criminal Organizations — Bans Land Ownership in Texas

Texas Governor Greg Abbott designated the Muslim Brotherhood and the Council on American-Islamic Relations as foreign terrorist organizations and transnational criminal organizations on Tuesday. The designation will allow for heightened enforcement actions against the organization and its affiliates by authorities within the Lone Star State.

In a Tuesday morning press release issued at the state capitol, Abbott offered the following comments regarding the designation saying, “The Muslim Brotherhood and CAIR have long made their goals clear: to forcibly impose Sharia law and establish Islam’s ‘mastership of the world. The actions taken by the Muslim Brotherhood and CAIR to support terrorism across the globe and subvert our laws through violence, intimidation, and harassment are unacceptable.”

The designation will prohibit both organizations and their affiliates from purchasing or acquiring land in Texas. Abbott emphasized the consequences of the designation adding, “These radical extremists are not welcome in our state and are now prohibited from acquiring any real property interest in Texas.”

PROC Declaring Muslim Brotherhood and CAIR Transnational Criminal Organizations IMAGE 11-18-2025

The proclamation signed by Abbott on Tuesday outlined the history of the Muslim Brotherhood describing the groups previous actions in a paragraph that read “WHEREAS, Hassan al-Banna, who founded the Muslim Brotherhood almost 100 years ago, professed that ‘Jihad is an obligation from Allah on every Muslim and cannot be ignored nor evaded’ and that Jihad means ‘the fighting of the unbelievers, and involves all possible efforts that are necessary to dismantle the power of the enemies of Islam including beating them, plundering their wealth, destroying their paces of worship and smashing their idols.”

The proclamation described CAIR as an Islamist organization that, according to the Federal Bureau of Investigation, “was founded as a ‘front group’ for ‘Hamas and its support network” in the United States.

In May, the Department of Justice launched a civil-rights investigation into the developers of a planned Muslim community north of Dallas, Breitbart Texas reported. The investigation followed a letter from Senator John Cornyn (R-TX) to Attorney General Pam Bondi and Assistant Attorney General for Civil Rights Harmeet Dhillon requesting that the Department of Justice open an investigation into the East Plano Islamic Center’s (EPIC) planned Muslim-centered community in mid-April.

The development, formally known as the EPIC Ranches City, in Josephine, Texas, is under state investigation by the Texas Rangers at the request of Texas Governor Greg Abbott. The Governor alleged that the planned community may present the threat of religious discrimination against Christians, Jews, and other non-Muslim minorities.

Randy Clark is a 32-year veteran of the United States Border Patrol. Before his retirement, he served as the Division Chief for Law Enforcement Operations, directing operations for nine Border Patrol Stations within the Del Rio, Texas, Sector. Follow him on X @RandyClarkBBTX.