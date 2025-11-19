Biden-Released Illegal Alien Charged in Brutal Hammer Attack on Texas Woman in Park

A 17-year-old illegal alien arrested and released by federal immigration authorities during the Biden administration has been charged with a brutal hammer attack on a woman jogging in a Texas park, reigniting concerns over public safety and immigration enforcement failures.

Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) Enforcement and Removal Operations (ERO) officers placed an immigration detainer against Sergio Noe de Nova Duarte, a Mexican national illegally present in the United States, after Plano police arrested him for a violent assault against a female jogger in a city park. The woman survived the attack after allegedly being struck in the head by the illegal alien who had previously been arrested and released during the Biden administration.

According to a report by the Christian Post, Duarte attacked a female jogger with a hammer while she was running in a Plano park on November 13. Police say the man ambushed her and struck her repeatedly with a hammer. The woman managed to fight him off and escape. Police arrested Duarte the following day and charged him with aggravated kidnapping with bodily injury, a first-degree felony. Police transported the man to the Collin County jail where officials learned that he was an illegal alien from Mexico.

ERO officials lodged an immigration detainer on Duarte. Officials report that Duarte entered the U.S. legally in 2016 on a B2 tourist visa. He was required to leave the U.S. by September 17, 2016.

Duarte was arrested in 2024 on charges of burglary and larceny. ICE officers during the Biden administration took him into custody and released the criminal alien with a notice to appear before an immigration judge in 2026.

“This criminal illegal alien should have never been loose in our communities to attack this woman jogging in a park with a hammer,” said Department of Homeland Security Assistant Secretary Tricia McLaughlin. “Following this illegal alien’s arrest in 2024, the Biden administration released this criminal illegal alien back into our communities. Under President Trump and Secretary Noem, ICE lodged an arrest detainer to ensure this criminal illegal alien is NEVER able to prey on innocent women in our country again.”

The criminal alien will likely be deported when his business with Collin County and the State of Texas are complete.