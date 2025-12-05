Border Patrol Announces $5,000 Apprehension Fee for Illegal Aliens as DHS Declares ‘Most Secure Border in History’

U.S. Border Patrol Chief Michael Banks announced this week that illegal aliens age 14 and older who entered the country without inspection will be assessed a $5,000 apprehension fee. The warning came as CBP Air and Marine Operations cautioned would‑be migrants against attempting illegal sea crossings, and the Department of Homeland Security declared that President Trump and Secretary Kristi Noem have delivered seven straight months with zero Border Patrol releases — the longest stretch in history.

Chief Banks announced this week that under 8 U.S.C. §1815, all illegal aliens age 14 and older who entered the country without inspection will be assessed a $5,000 apprehension fee. Banks emphasized that the penalties apply regardless of how long an individual has been in the United States or whether they are currently in immigration proceedings. Additional violations under 8 U.S.C. §§2339 and 1324 are also in play, the chief stated.

CBP Air and Marine Operations (AMO) reinforced the warning with a blunt message to would‑be migrants: “If you cross the border illegally, you will be caught, deported, and banned from ever returning to the United States. Don’t take to the sea!” The statement highlights the growing use of maritime routes by smugglers and underscores CBP’s commitment to shutting down illegal entry attempts by air and water as well as on land.

The Department of Homeland Security capped the week’s announcements by declaring that President Trump and Secretary Kristi Noem have delivered seven consecutive months with zero Border Patrol releases into the interior of the United States. DHS hailed the achievement as proof of the administration’s aggressive enforcement posture, calling it the “most secure border in history” and crediting coordinated efforts across agencies for unprecedented results.

The Trump administration is not resting on its laurels of successfully securing the border between the United States and Mexico. Banks announced that border wall construction is once again underway in the Rio Grande Valley Sector.

Together, the $5,000 apprehension fee, CBP’s maritime warning, and DHS’s declaration of the “most secure border in history” send a unified message that under President Trump and Secretary Noem, illegal entry carries real consequences, and America’s borders are being locked down like never before.

“Solid steel wall panels are now standing tall in Harlingen, TX- marking the beginning of 17.4 miles of unyielding progress,” the Border Patrol chief stated. “Impedance and denial aren’t just the goals- they’re the MISSION. THE BORDER IS STILL CLOSED.”