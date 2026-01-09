Randy Clark: Democrats Cry ‘Murder’ in Minneapolis ICE Shooting to Distract From Massive Minnesota Fraud Scandal

Despite video evidence of a U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agent standing in the path of a vehicle driven by Renee Nicole Good as she attempted to speed away before being shot and killed in Minneapolis, a host of Democrat politicians are now calling the law enforcement officer involved in the shooting “a murderer.” The incident provides Democrats the perfect opportunity to deflect from the state’s ongoing massive fraud scandal.

The strategy seems eerily similar to the 2021 false allegations of “They’re whipping migrants” the Democrats made to deflect attention from the more than 30,000 mostly Haitian illegal aliens that were allowed to pour into the United States despite video evidence clearly showing no Haitian migrants were whipped by Border Patrol agents in Texas.

The left is not blind; they realize what the video evidence clearly shows, but they will not miss the opportunity to leverage the incident to distract from the ongoing fraud and the Congressional hearing that predominantly involves the Minnesota Somalian community. News of Wednesday’s shooting involving the 37-year-old woman who believed she was free to use her vehicle as a tool to express her displeasure with federal immigration enforcement activities has almost completely overshadowed the fraud coverage.

As a 32-year veteran of federal law enforcement, I can only conclude that the preliminary facts visible in the available video footage of the shooting and the existing ICE Use of Force Policy make the idea of calling this a murder only logical to someone suffering from the worst case of Trump Derangement Syndrome.

The loss of any life is tragic; the loss of Renee Nicole Good’s life is even more tragic in that it was easily preventable had she peacefully protested ICE immigration enforcement on public property outside of her vehicle and away from the roadway. Using her vehicle as a tool to block the roadway and attempt to keep federal law enforcement agents from completing their mission, coupled with perhaps not following verbal instructions that appear to have been given prior to the shooting, was not the smartest course of action.

Any layperson should realize a vehicle can quickly become a deadly weapon; law enforcement officers are keenly aware of this as well. No greater example of this is the number of people killed and injured in Waukesha, Wisconsin, when Darrell Edward Brooks Jr. drove his sport utility vehicle through a Christmas parade in 2021, killing six people and injuring more than 60 others.

No one needs less of an explanation of this than the ICE agent involved in Wednesday’s shooting. According to the Department of Homeland Security, the agent suffered extensive injuries when he was dragged by a vehicle in June 2025. The agent was in the process of apprehending an illegal alien child predator who attempted to escape in the vehicle and dragged the officer causing serious wounds requiring more than 30 stitches to close. As reported by Breitbart News, the incident occurred near Bloomington, Minnesota.

The agent involved in the shooting of Good likely knows better than most other law enforcement officers how quickly a vehicle can become a deadly weapon when a driver fails to heed instructions at the time of an encounter. Just months after the June incident, when this agent was injured after being dragged more than 50 yards by a vehicle, another ICE agent was injured after being dragged by another criminal illegal alien who chose to weaponize his vehicle against federal agents.

In that September 2025 incident near Chicago, Illinois, an ICE agent was struck and dragged by the vehicle being driven by Silverio Villegas-Gonzalez. Villegas-Gonzalez, who was a target for apprehension during an ICE enforcement operation, was shot and killed by the agent who drew his service weapon and fired as he feared for his life.

The current Use of Force Policy adopted by ICE in 2023 requires agents to use force only when “no reasonably effective, safe, and feasible alternative appears to exist.” The policy emphasizes de-escalation but makes it clear that the requirement to de-escalate “does not create a duty to retreat, a requirement to wait for an attack before using force, an obligation to meet force with equal or lesser force, or a continuum or checklist of alternative steps that must be tried before resorting to force.”

ICE’ current Use of Force policy requires a use of force incident to be “Objectively Reasonable” from the perspective of a reasonable officer on the scene, rather than with “20/20 vision of hindsight.” The policy lists factors to reach a determination of reasonableness, including, among others: whether the subject poses an imminent threat to the safety of the authorized officer or others; whether the subject is actively resisting or attempting to evade arrest by flight; and whether circumstances are uncertain and rapidly evolving.

The video evidence shows Good’s movement of her vehicle in the direction of the agent in front of the conveyance, as another was positioned at her driver’s side window, likely meets all of those factors that would lead a reasonable officer to fear for his or her safety, the safety of other officers, and the safety of other individuals nearby.

The policy specifically addresses the use of deadly force in one section that reads, “Authorized Officers may use deadly force only when the officer has a reasonable belief that the subject of such force poses an imminent danger of serious bodily injury or death to the officer or another person. Deadly force is not authorized against a person whose actions are only a threat to themselves or property.”

Despite the evidence that clearly supports the use of deadly force on the part of the agent involved in Wednesday’s shooting, Democrats like Minnesota Governor Tim Walz, Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey, and Minnesota Congresswoman Ilhan Omar have all made public comments vilifying the agent involved in the shooting.

Representative Omar issued a statement on Wednesday that describes ICE’s actions as “unconscionable and reprehensible.” Omar describes Good as a “legal observer” rather than a civilian protester in a vehicle who was shot after weaponizing her vehicle against ICE agents to express anger at the enforcement of federal immigration law.

In a social media post on X on Wednesday, Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey quickly laid the blame on the federal immigration enforcement agents before most of the details of the shooting were widely known, saying:

I am aware of a shooting involving an ICE agent at 34th Street & Portland. The presence of federal immigration enforcement agents is causing chaos in our city. We’re demanding ICE to leave the city immediately. We stand rock solid with our immigrant and refugee communities.

Minnesota Governor Tim Walz used his platform on X to urge his followers to ignore their lying eyes saying, “I’ve seen the video. Don’t believe this propaganda machine. The state will ensure there is a full, fair, and expeditious investigation to ensure accountability and justice,” on a post countering the details of the shooting provided by the Department of Homeland Security.

According to the Department of Homeland Security, death threats on ICE agents have increased by more than 8,000 percent. The anti-ICE rhetoric spewed by leftist politicians that went into high gear after Wednesday’s shooting incident in Minneapolis does nothing to ease tension in the city or increase safety for the agents and the public. Rather than provide sound advice urging constituents not to impede federal agents engaged in the enforcement of immigration laws, and warning protestors about the dangers of weaponizing vehicles to do the same, puts lives at risk, they seek to amplify the chaos within their own communities.

The politically charged rhetoric coming from the left to vilify federal law enforcement agents tasked with enforcing immigration laws that have been in existence for decades does nothing to reduce the likelihood others won’t suffer the same fate as Renee Nicole Good.

Randy Clark is a 32-year veteran of the United States Border Patrol. Before his retirement, he served as the Division Chief for Law Enforcement Operations, directing operations for nine Border Patrol Stations within the Del Rio, Texas, Sector. Follow him on X (formerly Twitter) @RandyClarkBBTX.