Mob Confronts Texas DPS Troopers in Street Takeover Attempt near Capitol

A crowd of anti-ICE activists tried to force a street shutdown near the Texas Capitol on Saturday, but Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) troopers moved in within seconds, forming a line and driving protesters back as tensions flared on the pavement. The protests follow the shooting by an ICE officer of a woman who appeared to weaponize her vehicle by driving at the officer while she interfered with the enforcement operation.

The DPS troopers moved in after protesters spilled off the sidewalk and attempted to hold the intersection, chanting at officers and shoving against the DPS line as traffic backed up behind them. The crowd’s organizers urged demonstrators to “hold the street,” but troopers advanced in a tight formation, pushing the group back toward the curb and breaking up the attempted takeover within moments.

Activists took to the streets of the Texas capital city to protest the shooting of a woman in Minneapolis by an ICE agent. Perhaps enraged by leftist political leaders like Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey, protesters again broke the law by moving off the sidewalks and attempted to take over city streets near the Capitol in Austin.

Troopers began firing pepper balls and gas canisters to gain control of the protesters’ actions in the attempted street takeover.

In contrast to Minnesota Governor Tim Walz’s response to the leftist activists’ attempts to interfere in lawful ICE law enforcment operations, Texas Governor Greg Abbott sent a clear message. “The Texas Department of Public Safety is not putting up with defiant protesters,” the governor posted on social media.

In response to an inquiry from Breitbart Texas, Governor Abbott stated, “What happened in Minnesota is the direct result of years of reckless and dangerous rhetoric from national Democratic leaders. Federal, state, and local law enforcement officers have the right to defend themselves while carrying out their lawful responsibility. Using a vehicle as a weapon, threatening officers, or attempting to obstruct the enforcement of the law is dangerous and inexcusable.”

“ICE agents should never have to fear for their lives for doing their jobs,” the Texas governor added. “In Texas, we back the men and women in uniform, we enforce the law, and put public safety as a top priority.”

Reports indicate that several troopers were struck or shoved as the crowd pressed forward, prompting the state’s police agency to detain multiple individuals who continued to interfere with the line after repeated warnings. At least a handful of protesters were taken into custody on charges ranging from disorderly conduct to assault on a public servant, according to law enforcement sources familiar with the incident. Troopers on scene reported being kicked, grabbed, and hit with signs as they worked to push the group back and reopen the roadway.

Despite the attempted takeover of city streets, the Austin Police Department had a minimal response. Reports show the officers were not involved in the street takeover, but rather, deployed to protect the Austin City Hall building where a separate protest was underway.

Churned-up agitators, some allegedly paid protesters, took to the streets in multiple U.S. cities, where some demonstrations became violent.

The brief clash underscored the widening gap between state and local approaches to protest enforcement in Austin, with DPS once again stepping in to restore order where city leadership has taken a hands‑off posture. As troopers cleared the final holdouts from the roadway, the message was unmistakable: the Capitol grounds and surrounding streets will not be surrendered to street takeovers, and DPS is prepared to act decisively whenever crowds cross the line from demonstration to disruption.