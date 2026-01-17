Give Me the Ozempic and Nobody Gets Hurt – Delivery Driver Robbed of $16,000 in Weight-Loss Drugs

A delivery driver was robbed of $16,000 outside a pharmacy in Bensalem, Pennsylvania, by three suspects early Thursday morning. According to police in Bensalem Township, the trio of suspected robbers drove from New York to carry out the strong-arm robbery, leading to the loss of two boxes containing Ozempic, Mounjaro, and Trulicity.

After assaulting the delivery driver in front of the Smart Choice Pharmacy, the suspects fled in a gold-colored Toyota, nearly striking a witness attempting to record the incident. According to police officials, officers on patrol in Bensalem received a 911 call reporting the robbery and a vehicle description, and located the suspect vehicle nearby.

Three suspects were arrested and identified by Bensalem Police as 41-year-old Joshua Dupree of Tamaqua, Pennsylvania, 21-year-old Jahnoi Dawkins from Albany, New York, and a 17-year-old male from New York City. Police say the trio, positively identified by the victim, travelled together from New York to commit the strong-arm robbery.

According to a Bensalem Police Department press release, the Pharmacy had received suspicious phone calls and emails inquiring about delivery details in the days leading up to the robbery. The trio now faces charges of Robbery, Theft, Receiving Stolen Property, Simple Assault, and related offenses, according to police.

Suspects Dupree and Dawkins were arraigned by Magisterial District Judge Michael Gallagher, who set bail for Dupree at $150,000 and Dawkins at $250,000. Both are being detained at the Bucks County Correctional Facility. The juvenile suspect was remanded to the Bucks County Youth Detention Center.

Thefts and scams related to GLP-1 type drugs like Ozempic and Trulicity are becoming more popular as more Americans begin taking the medication. According to a 2024 survey by KFF, a U.S. health policy organization, about 6 percent of the population were taking the popular medication for treatment of diabetes and weight loss.

In addition to robbery and physical theft of the medication, the Better Business Bureau (BBB) has warned consumers to be wary of fake messages, fake online pharmacy advertisements, and fake offers from impostor doctor’s offices that attempt to push fake GLP-1 type medications. The growing demand for the popular diabetes and weight-loss medication is fueling a corresponding increase in scams, according to the BBB.

Randy Clark is a 32-year veteran of the United States Border Patrol. Before his retirement, he served as the Division Chief for Law Enforcement Operations, directing operations for nine Border Patrol Stations within the Del Rio, Texas, Sector. Follow him on X @RandyClarkBBTX.