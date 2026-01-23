Texas Sheriff, Brother of Pardoned Congressman Henry Cuellar, Indicted in Fraud Scheme

SAN ANTONIO, Texas — Webb County Sheriff Martin Cuellar (D) and his Assistant Chief Deputy Alejandro Gutierrez made their initial appearance in federal court as part of a now-unsealed five-count indictment. The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Western District of Texas alleges the pair was involved in a conspiracy with others to misappropriate county funds. Sheriff Cuellar is the brother of recently pardoned U.S. Representative Henry Cuellar (D-TX).

According to the indictment, 67-year-old Cuellar and 47-year-old Gutierrez, both of Laredo, Texas, were involved in a conspiracy to misappropriate funds from their department between 2020 and 2022. The pair, along with former Assistant Chief Deputy Ricardo Rodriguez, allegedly used department staff and resources to operate a disinfecting business during the COVID-19 pandemic.

As reported by Breitbart Texas, Cuellar’s office in Laredo was raided by federal authorities as part of a search warrant in June 2023. Authorities conducted a second search warrant at the Laredo United Independent School District office that day as well. Both searches were related to the operations of a for-profit business that federal authorities believe Cuellar, Gutierrez, and Rodriguez used to defraud Webb County taxpayers.

The business, Disinfect Pro Master, was opened by the conspirators in April 2020 and obtained cleaning and disinfecting contracts with local businesses and restaurants despite having no employees or supplies, according to the indictment. The indictment alleges that Webb County Sheriff’s Office employees handled the day-to-day operations on behalf of Disinfect Pro Master from the office of Sheriff Cuellar, where they retrieved schedules and equipment necessary to operate the private, for-profit business, on and off official time at the department.

According to court documents, Disinfect Pro Master secured a $500,000 contract to clean United Independent School District school facilities in Laredo and completed the work using the sheriff’s office staff and equipment. The business allegedly operated almost entirely with Webb County employees and supplies, allowing the conspirators to maximize profits according to federal authorities.

According to court documents, Cuellar, Gutierrez, and Rodriguez each received approximately $175,000, a one-third share of the profits from the illegal scheme, according to the indictment.

If convicted, Cuellar and Gutierrez both face up to 10 years in federal prison, as well as a possible $250,000 fine. According to authorities, Cuellar is additionally charged with money laundering, which carries an additional 10-year sentence and a fine of up to $250,000 or a fine set at twice the amount of property involved in the money laundering transaction.

Co-conspirator Ricardo Rodriguez of Laredo previously pleaded guilty to his role in the fraudulent scheme and awaits a sentencing hearing set for March 16. He is currently on bond pending the hearing.

In December, Sheriff Cuellar’s brother, Representative Henry Cuellar (D-TX), and his wife received a pardon from President Donald Trump for charges related to a federal bribery and conspiracy indictment.

