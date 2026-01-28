Priorities: Mexican President Sends Letter to South Korea Demands more K-Pop Concerts

Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum raised eyebrows this week when she announced that she had sent a diplomatic letter to the South Korean government on Mexico’s behalf, requesting that the K-Pop group BTS perform additional concerts in Mexico. The diplomatic request comes as Mexico continues to deal with constantly rising levels of cartel violence and increasing pressure from the U.S. to stop cartels.

Sheinbaum announced the awkward political move during one of her news conferences this week, claiming she was acting on behalf of the country’s youth, who had voiced concerns about the price and limited ticket quantities for the group’s events in Mexico. In response to concerns voiced by the country’s youth, Sheinbaum sent a diplomatic notice to South Korea’s President Lee Jae Myung, asking him to arrange additional performances or install large screens so fans can see better.

Local news outlets in Mexico contacted the South Korean Embassy, which confirmed receipt of the diplomatic letter and said its government was analyzing a response, El Universal reported.

Sheinbaum claimed that she was waiting for a response from the South Korean government. The awkward political issue came on the same day that Sheinbaum was trying to deal with the fallout of a cartel shooting that killed 11 victims and injured 12 others at a soccer field in the state of Guanajuato. Authorities have since tied the mass killing to a turf war between rival cartels. Five of the victims in the shooting are believed to have ties to Cartel Jalisco New Generation, and the attack is reportedly attributed to Cartel Santa Rosa de Lima as the two criminal organizations fight for control of fuel theft territories and drug distribution areas.

