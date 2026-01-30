FBI Smashes Latin Kings Network in 13‑City Gang Offensive

The FBI has quietly carried out a three‑month offensive against the Latin Kings, arresting 50 gang members and seizing cash, drugs, and assets in a coordinated takedown across 13 field offices. Officials say the operation marks another major strike against violent gangs after a record year of MS‑13 and Tren de Aragua dismantlements.

FBI Director Kash Patel announced on Friday the takedown of approximately 50 members of the violent Latin Kings drug trafficking gang. The three-month Operation Broken Crown led to the seizure of $200,000 in assets and approximately ten kilos of drugs, the director said in a post on social media.

During a Fox News interview, Patel said the FBI operation involved more than a dozen field offices around the country and included many cooperating federal, state, and local law enforcement agencies. “Under President Trump’s and Attorney General Bondi’s leadership, this FBI is dismantling violent gang networks in America at a record clip — breaking their operations and saving lives in the process,” the director told Fox News Digital.

Watch the latest video at foxnews.com

Patel reported that during President Donald Trump’s first year of his second term, the FBI increased the takedown of MS-13 and Tren de Aragua gang members by 210 percent. He said the new operation focused on the Latin Kings gang. The focus followed the threat by Latin Kings street gang members against a law enforcement officer in October, Patel added.

The FBI also arrested another gang member in the District of Minnesota for being a felon in possession of a firearm after he was seen breaking into an FBI vehicle and stealing a rifle. Independent journalist Nick Sortor captured video of the incident where gang tattoos are clearly visible on the man’s face, Breitbart Texas reported.

Fox News reported that the FBI’s Milwaukee Area Safe Streets Task Force carried out a separate operation where four Latin Kings members were arrested for drug trafficking and firearms possession. The task force seized more than $120,000 in illicit funds.

The latest arrests underscore what federal officials describe as a sustained national campaign to dismantle the country’s most violent transnational gangs. With Operation Broken Crown now added to a year of record‑setting gang takedowns, the FBI says it is continuing to target the networks responsible for trafficking drugs, carrying out violent assaults, and threatening law enforcement officers across multiple states.

Officials involved in the operation say the message is clear: federal agents will keep applying pressure until these organizations are broken apart. As additional investigations unfold and more coordinated actions roll out through 2026, law enforcement leaders argue that the momentum behind these multi‑agency operations is reshaping the fight against violent gang activity nationwide.