Mexico Claims It Knows Nothing About Cartel Drones on U.S. Border

Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum revealed that she has not received any information about cartel drones flying into U.S. airspace from Mexico.

The revelation came on Wednesday morning during her news conference, where journalists asked her about the security development in which the United States government shut down air traffic in El Paso.

“Mexican airspace was not closed, the Texas airspace was closed,” Sheinbaum said when initially asked about the issue. “They already opened their airspace to normal … We are going to find out the causes of why they closed it.”

When further pressed about cartel drones having entered U.S. airspace, Sheinbaum shot down the questions, claiming there was no information on that.

“No information about the use of drones along the border,” she said. “If they have any information, the FAA or any US government agency, they can ask the government of Mexico… let’s not speculate. Let’s keep what we have always said, an open, permanent communication.”

Breitbart Texas’ Bob Price reported that at least one Mexican cartel drone made an incursion into U.S. airspace, prompting the shutdown of airspace in El Paso and nearby Santa Teresa, New Mexico. Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy acknowledged the incursion and reported that a drone was “neutralized” by military action.

