Cartel Drones, Pentagon Laser Test, or Something Else? El Paso Airspace Shutdown Raises more Questions than Answers

Federal agencies are still offering conflicting explanations for last week’s unprecedented shutdown of El Paso’s airspace, even as a separate NOTAM remains active over nearby Santa Teresa, New Mexico, extending the mystery surrounding the incident and prompting Republican lawmakers to call for a formal investigation.

The FAA’s original order declared El Paso “National Defense Airspace” and warned that the U.S. government “may use deadly force” against aircraft deemed a threat, Breitbart Texas reported. The shutdown was supposed to last 10 days, but the FAA abruptly lifted it after roughly eight hours — without notifying local officials or providing a clear explanation.

Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy says the emergency was triggered by a Mexican cartel drone incursion, claiming the FAA and Department of Defense “acted swiftly to neutralize the threat.” According to Duffy, cartel‑operated drones crossed into U.S. airspace near the border, prompting the FAA to lock down the skies until the devices were disabled.

But multiple defense officials have told national outlets a very different story: that the shutdown stemmed from a Pentagon plan to test a high‑energy counter‑drone laser system near El Paso without proper FAA coordination. According to those reports, the FAA issued the emergency order after learning the military intended to activate the system in airspace used by civilian aircraft.

The White House has acknowledged the presence of drones from Mexico but has not addressed the reported FAA–Pentagon dispute. The Department of Defense has confirmed action was taken against drones but has not clarified whether a laser test was involved. DHS has remained silent.

Local leaders say they were blindsided. El Paso’s mayor described the airport as “in chaos” after the FAA issued the shutdown without notifying the city, airport officials, or Fort Bliss. The NOTAM’s deadly‑force language — rarely used in domestic airspace — only heightened concerns.

TIMELINE OF EVENTS

Feb. 10 — Late Evening

FAA issues a sudden NOTAM declaring El Paso “National Defense Airspace.”

The order includes deadly‑force authorization, an extremely rare domestic measure.

Local officials receive no advance notice.

Feb. 11 — Early Morning

Flights are grounded or diverted, including commercial and cargo aircraft.

A flight from Everett, WA, is diverted to Las Cruces, NM.

Confusion spreads among airport staff, ATC, and city officials.

Feb. 11 — Morning

FAA abruptly lifts the shutdown, saying: “There is no threat to commercial aviation.”

No explanation is provided for the original 10‑day duration or the sudden reversal.

Feb. 11–12

Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy states the shutdown was triggered by a cartel drone incursion.

Defense officials tell national outlets the shutdown was caused by a Pentagon counter‑drone laser test that lacked FAA coordination.

Feb. 12 — Present

A separate NOTAM remains active over Santa Teresa, New Mexico, with no explanation from FAA, DOD, DHS, or the White House.

Republican lawmakers begin demanding a full investigation into the shutdown and the conflicting federal explanations.

Several Republican members of Congress are now publicly calling for a formal investigation into the shutdown, citing the contradictory explanations and the ongoing Santa Teresa flight restriction.

Their concerns center on:

Why the FAA issued a deadly‑force NOTAM without notifying local authorities

Why the shutdown was supposed to last 10 days

Why it was lifted after only eight hours

Why federal agencies cannot agree on what triggered the emergency

Why a second NOTAM remains active over Santa Teresa

Republican lawmakers say the public deserves a clear account of:

Whether cartel drones crossed into U.S. airspace

Whether the Pentagon attempted to conduct a laser test without FAA approval

Whether additional security operations are still underway

They argue that the conflicting narratives raise concerns about interagency coordination, border security, and federal transparency.

In an exclusive interview with Breitbart Texas’s Randy Clark, U.S. Representative Tony Gonzales said, “This should have involved better communication, especially near the border where drone activity is more common,” the Texas congressman stated. “We need to get to a place that keeps the community safe but also gives our military partners and law enforcement the freedom to quickly interdict UAS threats.”

Second NOTAM Remains Active Over Santa Teresa, NM

While the El Paso shutdown was lifted, a separate FAA NOTAM remains active over Santa Teresa, New Mexico, just west of El Paso and directly adjacent to the border.

This ongoing restriction has received almost no public explanation and has not been addressed by the FAA, DOD, DHS, or the White House.

The Notice to Airmen (NOTAM) for nearby Santa Teresa, New Mexico airspace remains in effect for ten days, the FAA website reports. The NOTAM, which authorizes the use of deadly force by the Department of War, states:

FDC 6/2234 ZAB PART 1 OF 2 NM..AIRSPACE SANTA TERESA, NM..TEMPORARY FLIGHT RESTRICTION. FEBRUARY 10-20, 2026 LOCAL. PURSUANT TO 49 USC 40103(B)(3), THE FEDERAL AVIATION ADMINISTRATION (FAA) CLASSIFIES THE AIRSPACE DEFINED IN THIS NOTAM AS ‘NTL DEFENSE AIRSPACE’. PILOTS WHO DO NOT ADHERE TO THE FOLLOWING PROC MAY BE INTERCEPTED, DETAINED AND INTERVIEWED BY LAW ENFORCEMENT/SECURITY PERSONNEL. ANY OF THE FOLLOWING ADDITIONAL ACTIONS MAY ALSO BE TAKEN AGAINST A PILOT WHO DOES NOT COMPLY WITH THE RQMNTS OR ANY SPECIAL INSTRUCTIONS OR PROC ANNOUNCED IN THIS NOTAM: A) THE FAA MAY TAKE ADMINISTRATIVE ACTION, INCLUDING IMPOSING CIVIL PENALTIES AND THE SUSPENSION OR REVOCATION OF AIRMEN CERTIFICATES; OR B) THE UNITED STATES GOVERNMENT MAY PURSUE CRIMINAL CHARGES, INCLUDING CHARGES UNDER 49 USC SECTION 46307; OR C) THE UNITED STATES GOVERNMENT MAY USE DEADLY FORCE AGAINST THE AIRBORNE ACFT, IF IT IS DETERMINED THAT THE ACFT POSES AN IMMINENT SECURITY THREAT. PURSUANT TO 14 CFR 99.7, SPECIAL SECURITY INSTRUCTIONS, ALL ACFT FLT OPS ARE PROHIBITED: WI AN AREA DEFINED AS 314702N1071701W 2602110630-2602210630 END PART 1 OF 2 FDC 6/2234 ZAB PART 2 OF 2 NM..AIRSPACE SANTA TERESA, NM..TEMPORARY FLIGHT (CUS086015) TO 314702N1064419W (ELP253023.4) TO 315847N1065800W (CUS061032.5) TO 315907N1070504W (CUS056026.9) TO THE POINT OF ORIGIN SFC-17999FT MSL EFFECTIVE 2602110630 UTC (2330 LOCAL 02/10/26) UNTIL 2602210630 UTC (2330 LOCAL 02/20/26). THE SYSTEM OPERATION SUPPORT CENTER (SOSC), TEL 202-267-8276, IS THE POINT OF CONTACT. 2602110630-2602210630 END PART 2 OF 2

The Santa Teresa NOTAM:

Covers a smaller but strategically significant airspace sector

Remains in effect after the El Paso order was rescinded

Has not been linked to any public safety announcement

Has not been acknowledged by local officials

The continued restriction raises new questions about whether:

A second security operation is ongoing

The area is being used for continued counter‑drone activity

The Pentagon is conducting follow‑on testing

The FAA is maintaining a buffer zone after the initial incident

The lack of transparency has only intensified scrutiny of the federal response

Mexico’s Reaction:

From the Mexican side of the border, President Claudia Sheinbaum said she had no knowledge of any cartel drone incursions into the United States, Breitbart Texas reported.

“Mexican airspace was not closed, the Texas airspace was closed,” Sheinbaum said when initially asked about the issue. “They already opened their airspace to normal … We are going to find out the causes of why they closed it.”

“No information about the use of drones along the border,” she said. “If they have any information, the FAA or any US government agency, they can ask the government of Mexico… let’s not speculate. Let’s keep what we have always said, an open, permanent communication.”

Conclusion:

The federal government’s inability to provide a consistent explanation for the El Paso airspace shutdown — combined with a still‑active NOTAM over Santa Teresa and growing demands from Republican lawmakers — underscores how little the public has been told about an event that triggered a deadly‑force order over a major American city.

Whether the incident stemmed from cartel drones, an uncoordinated Pentagon laser test, or something federal agencies have yet to acknowledge, the lack of transparency has deepened concerns about border security, interagency communication, and the federal government’s handling of national‑security emergencies. Until Washington delivers a unified account, the questions surrounding what really happened over El Paso will continue to outnumber the answers.

