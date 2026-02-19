Dozens of Texas Schools Now Under Investigation for Alleged Role in Anti‑ICE Walkouts

SAN ANTONIO, Texas — The investigation into anti‑ICE student walkouts widened on Monday, with three additional Texas school districts added to a growing probe examining whether officials coordinated or encouraged students to join the January 30 protests.

Three school districts have been added to an investigation underway by the Texas Attorney General’s Office for their role in facilitating anti-Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) protests in late January. The investigation now involves dozens of schools in Austin, Dallas, and San Antonio.

The investigation, which began earlier this month, focuses on whether school administrators and faculty orchestrated or facilitated the students’ attendance at protests held as part of the National Shutdown movement on January 30. Investigators claim school officials were aware of the planned walkouts and, in some instances, coordinated the departure from campuses.

On Monday, Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton announced the investigation will expand to include the North East Independent School District in San Antonio, the Dallas Independent School District, and the Manor Independent School District near Austin.

The AG commented on the addition of the three districts, saying, “I will not allow Texas schools to become breeding grounds for the radical Left’s open borders agenda. Let this serve as a warning to any public school official or employee who unlawfully facilitates student participation in protests targeting our heroic law enforcement officers: my office will use every legal tool available to hold you accountable.”

The AG ordered each of the three school districts to submit information on policies regarding student leave from campus, excused absence policies, security protocols, and internal communications related to the protests on January 30. The investigation will also focus on the use of public funds and any laws that may have been violated.

As reported by Breitbart Texas, hundreds of students formed part of the San Antonio “National Shutdown” protest held at Travis Park. The high school students who walked out of class to join the protest listened to several speakers condemn ICE for separating families. Speakers equated the arrest of illegal aliens to kidnapping saying the Trump administration is detaining people unlawfully in horrid conditions.

The speakers focused their rage on immigration enforcement issues, except for one featured speaker who rallied the crowd against the Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) and alleged complicity by the military industrial complex in the United States in the genocide in Gaza.

The speakers rallied the crowd of residents and students with stories of the deaths of Rene Good and Alex Pretti, calling the deaths murders before the entire group marched through the downtown streets near the historic Alamo.

Protesters carried signs that included vulgar messages against ICE and Border Patrol as well as messages critical of President Donald Trump. One protester carried a sign that read, “End ICE Violence, 86-47”, a message to end violence that also encourages violence against the current President of the United States. at the same

The protests that occurred in many U.S. cities on that day were organized by the Party for Socialism and Liberation, the Democratic Socialists of America, Indivisible, League of United Latin American Citizens (LULAC), The Palestinian Youth Movement, 50501, and About Face.

Randy Clark is a 32-year veteran of the United States Border Patrol. Before his retirement, he served as the Division Chief for Law Enforcement Operations, directing operations for nine Border Patrol Stations within the Del Rio, Texas, Sector. Follow him on X (formerly Twitter) @RandyClarkBBTX.