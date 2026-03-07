Trump Unveils Military‑Backed Hemispheric Crackdown to Take Down Cartels, Mexican President Absent

President Donald Trump rolled out a sweeping anti‑cartel doctrine Saturday, rallying a 17‑nation coalition behind a new hemispheric security pact that authorizes direct military action against cartel strongholds. The president’s speech highlighted the administration’s hard line, including the declaration that “the heart of our agreement is a commitment to using lethal military force to destroy the sinister cartels and terrorist networks.” Conspicuously absent from the conference was Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum.

The hemispheric security conference took place in Doral, Florida, on Saturday, ABC News reported. Those in attendance included heads of state from 12 nations of the Western Hemisphere. Those included:

Argentinian President Javier Milei,

Bolivian President Rodrigo Paz Pereira,

Chilean President-elect Jose Antonio Kast

Costa Rican President Rodrigo Chaves Robles

Dominican Republic’s President Luis Rodolfo Abinader Corona

Ecuadorian President Daniel Roy Gilchrist Noboa Azín

El Salvadorian President Nayib Bukele Ortez

Guyana’s President Mohamed Irfaan Ali

Honduran President Tito Asfura

Panamanian President José Raúl Mulino Quintero

Paraguayan President Santiago Peña; and the

President of Trinidad and Tobago, Kamla Persad-Bissessar

The White House said the purpose of the Latin American Summit is to “promote freedom, security, and prosperity in our region.” President Trump appointed former Department of Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem as a “special envoy” to the newly created “Shield of the Americas” organization.

During his speech, President Trump said, “Cartel violence is the epicenter of instability across the Americas.” He added that these cartels, many of which he designated as Foreign Terrorist Organizations, “have terrorized our hemisphere for far too long.”

The president invited the Latin American leaders to the summit because “No nation can stand alone against cartels this powerful.” Trump said the 17 nations will stand as a unified front against the narcoterrorist organizations.

“The only way to defeat these enemies is by unleashing the powers of our militaries,” Trump stressed. “In many cases, our forces have been working closely with yours.” He added that these relationships will be expanding and depening in the months ahead.

“The heart of our agreement is a commitment to using lethal military force to destroy the sinister cartels and terrorist networks,” the American president affirmed.

Trump warned that the epicenter of cartel violence is in Mexico. “The Mexican cartels are fueling and orchestrating much of the bloodshed and chaos in this hemisphere and the United States government will do whatever is necessary to defend our national security and protect the safety of the American people.”

Mexican President Sheinbaum did not attend the Florida summit. It is not clear if she was invited to attend and declined, or if she was simply snubbed by the organization. President Trump took the opportunity to mock and her perceived connections to Mexican drug cartels.

“President, president, president,” Trump said in a voice imitating Sheinbaum.

“I said, ‘ Let me eradicate the cartels.’”

“No, no, no, please, president,” he said in the mock Sheinbaum voice.

“We have to eradicate them,” Trump continued. “We have to eliminate them completely. They are taking over that country. The cartels rule Mexico.”

Trump added, “We have to knock the hell out of ’em because they’re getting worse. They’re taking over that country.”

“The cartels are running Mexico,” the president said. “We can’t have that. It’s too close to us — too close to you.”

The president called upon the Latin American nations to increase law enforcement actions against crime and gang activities in their countries.

Trump went on to report on the successful removal of the Venezuelan president and the installation of the new government.

On Cuba, President Trump said, “I’ll take care of it, okay?”

“The nations gathered here are filled with unlimited potential,” Trump concluded. “To fulfill that tremendous potential, we must smash the grip of the cartels and criminal gangs … and truly liberate our people.”

The president pledged to help make all of the countries “safer, stronger, richer, and more successful than ever before.”

The Miami summit closed with a clear message for the hemisphere: the era of tolerating cartel rule is ending, and the United States intends to lead a unified regional offensive against the criminal networks destabilizing the Americas.

With a 17‑nation coalition now aligned behind a military‑backed doctrine, the administration signaled that partners willing to confront the cartels will have Washington’s full support — and those who remain absent will be left outside the region’s emerging security framework. As President Trump put it, the path to prosperity begins with breaking the cartels’ grip on the hemisphere and restoring safety, sovereignty, and stability to every nation willing to join the fight.