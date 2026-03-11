ICE Houston Arrests 414 Illegal Alien Child Predators in Trump’s First Year Back — Nearly Double Biden’s Final‑Year Total

HOUSTON, Texas — ICE agents in Houston arrested 414 criminal illegal aliens accused or convicted of child sex crimes during President Donald Trump’s first year back in office, almost twice the number taken off the streets during President Joe Biden’s last year. The group accounted for 761 child sex offenses and 525 other crimes, from homicide to robbery, according to ICE.

“While elected officials and media pundits across the country were zealously trying to manipulate the American public with fake news stories about ICE’s public safety mission, the brave men and women of ICE were quietly going about their business to arrest and remove more than 400 dangerous child predators from our local communities,” said ICE Enforcement and Removal Operations (ERO) Houston Acting Field Office Director Gabriel Martinez.

ICE Houston arrested 761 illegal alien child sex offenders during Trump’s first year back in office, officials reported. During Biden’s final year in office, Houston ERO officers arrested only 211 child sex offenders who were illegally present in the United States. Officers also took 525 criminal aliens into custody with charges or convictions, including homicide and robbery, during the past year.

The announcement from the ICE Houston ERO office follows last week’s report of illegal alien, felonious drunk driver arrests by the ICE Houston team, Breitbart Texas reported.

ICE officials told Breitbart Texas that ERO officers in Houston arrested 243 criminal aliens since President Donald Trump began his second term just over one year ago, who were convicted in three or more DWI incidents. These are felony DWI convictions. Of these 21 were convicted by a Texas court on charges of intoxication manslaughter.

Among the criminal alien sex offenders arrested by ICE Houston during the year were: (Emphasis below added by ICE officials) Alex Samuel Lara Diaz, a 35-year-old, previously deported criminal illegal alien from Honduras, arrested by ICE Oct. 29, 2025, who was convicted of aggravated sexual assault of a minor. He is also wanted in Honduras for homicide. ICE officers deported Lara Diaz to Honduras on Dec. 13, 2025, and he was turned over to Honduran authorities to be prosecuted for homicide. Gabriel Julio Lopez-Velazquez, a 25-year-old criminal illegal alien from Mexico, arrested by ICE April 8, 2025, who has illegally entered the U.S. four times and been convicted of aggravated sexual assault of a minor, aggravated assault and illegal entry, and twice for felony illegal reentry. ICE officers deported Lopez-Velazquez to Mexico on April 10, 2025. Juan Leonardo Garcia Ibarra, a 48-year-old criminal illegal alien from Mexico, arrested by ICE April 4, 2025, who has illegally reentered the U.S. 12 times and been convicted of sexual indecency with a child, aggravated assault, cruelty toward a child, DWI and felony illegal reentry, and three times for illegal entry. ICE officers deported Garcia to Mexico on April 7, 2025. Javier Perez-Garcia, a 49-year-old criminal illegal alien from Mexico, arrested by ICE Sept. 22, 2025, who has illegally entered the U.S. two times and been convicted of sexual exploitation of a minor, sexual indecency with a minor, hit-and-run and damaging property, and twice for DWI and assault. ICE officers deported Perez-Garcia to Mexico on Sept. 24, 2025. Milton Alexander Magana Fuentes, a 32-year-old criminal illegal alien from El Salvador, arrested by ICE July 2, 2025, who has illegally entered the U.S. four times and been convicted of sexual indecency with a minor and failure to register as a sex offender, and twice for illegal reentry. ICE officers deported Magana to Mexico on July 25, 2025. Luis Mario Monsalve Chaux, a 52-year-old criminal illegal alien from Colombia, arrested by ICE Sept. 12, 2025, who has been convicted once each of possessing child sexual abuse material and possessing burglary tools, four times for burglary, and twice for larceny. Monsalve remains in ICE custody pending disposition of his immigration proceedings. Armando Vasquez-Gonzalez, a 43-year-old, twice-deported criminal illegal alien from Mexico, arrested by ICE Sept. 18, 2025, who has been convicted of sexual indecency with a minor, drug trafficking, assault and felony illegal reentry, and four times for DWI. ICE officers deported Vasquez to Mexico on Sept. 19, 2025. Andrew Mark Watson, a 38-year-old criminal illegal alien from the United Kingdom, arrested by ICE Dec. 5, 2025, who has been convicted of two counts of possession of child sexual abuse material and sexually exploiting a minor. Watson remains in ICE custody at the IAH Secure Adult Detention Facility in Livingston pending disposition of his immigration proceedings. Jesus Gutierrez Mireles, a 68-year-old, three-time deported criminal alien from Mexico, arrested by ICE March 28, 2025, who has been convicted of aggravated sexual assault of a child and DWI. ICE removed Gutierrez Mireles to Mexico on April 4, 2025. Jose Guadalupe Meza, a 41-year-old, four-time deported criminal alien from Mexico who was arrested June 24 and has been convicted of theft and sexual assault of a child. ICE removed Guadalupe Meza to Mexico June 25.

ICE officers were assisted in the arrests by a task force that included the FBI, ATF, DEA, CBP, Diplomatic Security Services, U.S. Marshals Service, and state and local law enforcement agencies, officials stated.

“Thanks to their tireless efforts, parents across Southeast Texas can sleep a little better tonight knowing that these pedophiles and child rapists are no longer a threat to their children,” ERO Houston Acting Director Martinez concluded.