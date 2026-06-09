Mexico’s Former President Accused of Crimes Against Humanity in International Court

Mexico’s former President Andrés Manuel López Obrador stands accused of crimes against humanity in a complaint filed by a rival political party. The complaint blames him as the root cause of the partnership between Mexico’s government and cartels, which led to more than 200,000 deaths and 150,000 forced disappearances, as well as several other crimes under his watch.

The complaint was not filed in a Mexican court, but in the International Criminal Court (ICC) in The Hague by Mexico’s National Action Party (PAN). In a prepared statement, the party claims that during López Obrador’s term from 2018 to 2024, Mexico’s government willingly entered into a narco-alliance with drug cartels that strengthened them to such levels that they replaced the government in many areas.

The statement points to states like Tamaulipas, Sinaloa, and Michoacan where drug cartels are able to operate with almost complete impunity. The PAN also mentioned the recent cases of three Mexican state governors with AMLO’s MORENA party who have been linked to drug cartels.

As Breitbart Texas reported, the most recent case was of Tamaulipas governor Americo Villarreal and Sonora’s Governor Alfonso Durazo who had their visas revoked by the U.S. Department of State for ties to drug cartels. The first case is that of Sinaloa’s Ruben Rocha Moya, who in recent weeks was criminally indicted along with nine of his allies by the U.S. Department of Justice on drug trafficking charges and is a wanted fugitive, even though Mexico’s government has moved to protect him while publicly claiming that there is no evidence of wrongdoing against him or other members of the MORENA party.

The PAN claimed they chose an international court because Mexico’s MORENA-controlled justice system and the courts could no longer be trusted.

In response to the allegation, Mexico’s President Claudia Sheinbaum, who is Lopez Obrador’s protegee and successor, claimed that the rival political party had no credibility. She is the same politician that U.S. President Donald J. Trump has publicly mocked several times, claiming that she is too afraid of cartels to act against them. In the past, the White House has publicly accused Mexico’s government of having an “intolerable relationship” with cartels.

Ildefonso Ortiz is an award-winning journalist with Breitbart News Foundation. He co-founded Breitbart News Foundation’s Cartel Chronicles project with Brandon Darby and senior Breitbart management. You can follow him on Twitter and on Facebook. He can be contacted at Iortiz@breitbart.com.

Brandon Darby is the managing director and editor-in-chief of Breitbart Texas. He co-founded Breitbart News Foundation’s Cartel Chronicles project with Ildefonso Ortiz and senior Breitbart management. Follow him on Twitter and Facebook. He can be contacted at bdarby@breitbart.com.