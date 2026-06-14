Russian Illegal Alien Among 10 Gotaways Arrested in South Texas near Border

A Texas Department of Public Safety brush team working the border region in Starr County apprehended a group of ten illegal alien gotaways attempting to sneak into the U.S. interior. Among the group was a female Special Interest Alien (SIA) from Russia. The DPS troopers are working the border region under Texas Governor Greg Abbott’s (R) Operation Lone Star.

DPS spokesman Lt. Chris Olivarez posted photos on social media regarding the apprehension of a group of ten illegal aliens who managed to make their way across the Rio Grande from Mexico into Starr County. The group was apprehended by the DPS Brush Team working an anti-smuggling operation near the state’s border with Mexico.

Among the group was a woman from Russia. The U.S. Border Patrol classifies migrants from Russia as “Special Interest Aliens.” In the photo provided by DPS, the woman appears to be carrying a laptop computer.

The DPS team turned over the ten illegal alien gotaways to Border Patrol agents for processing. It is likely that the SIA Russian female will be interviewed by the FBI or Department of Homeland Security prior to being removed from the country.

Governor Abbott took note of the SIA apprehension during his visit last week to the Republican Party of Texas state convention in Houston.

“This apprehension highlights the strong partnership between state and federal law enforcement agencies working together to deter human smuggling, enhance border security, and prevent gotaways from making it further into the interior of the country,” Olivarez stated.

Border Patrol counts migrants who are not apprehended directly at the border as gotaways. Despite the 97 percent drop in illgal alien gotaways reported by Breitbart Texas’ Randy Clark, Texas DPS troopers continue to track, find, and apprehend illegal aliens who are attempting to make their way into the U.S. interior.

Early last week, Olivarez posted a video showing a tractor-trailer carrying a load of illegal alien gotaways in Brooks County, Texas. The driver of the big rig failed to stop when directed by troopers, and tire-deflation devices had to be used to stop the vehicle. The tractor caught fire after the tire-deflation device was deployed.

When the driver stopped, troopers removed him from the cab, and the driver told them he had human cargo in the trailer.

The troopers quickly opened the trailer and found 39 illegal alien gotaways being smuggled into the U.S. interior. The troopers quickly removed the illegal aliens as the flames threatened to engulf the entire tractor-trailer rig.

“This incident is a reminder of the dangerous lengths human smugglers will go to when engaging in this criminal activity,” Olivarez concluded.