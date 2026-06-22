Trump Policies Drop Border Apprehensions at Northern Sector by 96 Percent in May

Border Security and Immigration policies put in place by the Trump administration are impacting apprehensions in the nation’s busiest northern border sector. Swanton Sector Border Patrol agents apprehended just over 100 illegal aliens in May. This is down 96 percent from the Biden-era peak two years ago.

During the peak of the Biden Border Crisis in May 2024, Swanton Sector Border Patrol agents apprehended nearly 3,000 illegal aliens who crossed the border between ports of entry. After President Donald Trump took office and ended the catch-and-release policies of the prior administration, that number fell last year to 125 apprehensions. One year later, the number of illegal aliens arrested in the Swanton Sector fell again to 107.

Two years ago, Breitbart Texas reported that then-Chief Patrol Agent Robert Garcia announced that 492 illegal aliens were arrested in a single week. That one-week total is nearly equal to the Fiscal Year-to-Date number of arrests in the Swanton Sector—541. One week earlier, Swanton Sector agents arrested 220 illegal aliens, more than double the number arrested in May 2026.

During the first nine months of FY24, Swanton Sector agents arrested a record 10,000 illegal aliens, including more than 3,000 arrested in May 2024. The current fiscal year number stands at 541 — a decrease of nearly 95 percent, according to the U.S. Customs and Border Protection’s Nationwide Encounters report.

For the entire FY24, agents arrested a record-shattering 19,385 illegal aliens in the Swanton Sector.

During the last week of April, Swanton Sector agents arrested an alleged human smuggler near Holland, Vermont.

“A person was observed trying to move large boulders placed to block vehicles from crossing in this remote area. Remote surveillance technology at the border captured a white Kia Sorrento driving south through the field west of Line Farm Road, matching the report of the unauthorized crossing from Canada,” Swanton Sector Acting-Chief Patrol Agent Richard Fortunato wrote. “Agents responded to the area, located the vehicle and identified eight people who had illegally entered [the] United States, seven from the United Kingdom and one from Canada.”

The Swanton Sector covers northeastern New York, Vermont, and New Hampshire.