Mexican Governor Asks Sheinbaum to Surrender Politicians Wanted in U.S.

A Mexican border state governor sparked a new controversy over the weekend when she posted a video asking Mexico’s federal government to stop hiding behind claims of sovereignty and surrender various politicians wanted by the U.S. government on drug trafficking conspiracy charges.

Chihuahua’s Governor Maria Eugenia “Maru” Campos posted a video in which she criticized Mexico’s federal government for its refusal to surrender Sinaloa’s Governor Ruben Rocha Moya. The politician claimed that in protecting cartel politicians, Mexico was risking not only a foreign intervention by the U.S. government but also the failure of international trade agreements.

As Breitbart Texas has reported, Rocha Moya and nine of his allies were criminally indicted in a U.S. federal court. However, rather than arrest him and help with his extradition, Mexico’s President Claudia Sheinbaum protected Rocha Moya and publicly claimed that the U.S. government had not provided any evidence of wrongdoing on the politician’s part. Rocha Moya hails from MORENA, the same political party as Sheinbaum. The MORENA party was founded by Sheinbaum’s mentor and Rocha Moya’s friend, former Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador.

Since then, tensions have spiked between the U.S. and Mexico’s government. Most recently, U.S. President Donald J. Trump said during an interview at the G7 summit that Mexico had lost control of the country and cartels ran it. In the past, Trump has claimed that the U.S. was ready to use military forces if Mexico refused to eradicate drug cartels. As Breitbart Texas reported, Sheinbaum fired back, claiming that Trump was not well informed.

In response to Campos’ comment, Ariadna Montiel, the current president of the MORENA Party, posted a response on social media accusing Campos of being a traitor to Mexico and claiming she was in favor of foreign interference.

Ildefonso Ortiz is an award-winning journalist with Breitbart News Foundation. He co-founded Breitbart News Foundation’s Cartel Chronicles project with Brandon Darby and senior Breitbart management. You can follow him on Twitter and on Facebook. He can be contacted at Iortiz@breitbart.com.

Brandon Darby is the managing director and editor-in-chief of Breitbart Texas. He co-founded Breitbart News Foundation’s Cartel Chronicles project with Ildefonso Ortiz and senior Breitbart management. Follow him on Twitter and Facebook. He can be contacted at bdarby@breitbart.com.