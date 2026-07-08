ICE: Criminal Illegal Alien Barricaded in Houston-Area House to Avoid Arrest

SPRING, Texas — U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement officials in Houston report that a criminal illegal alien who is described as an violent criminal alien barricaded himself inside a house in a Houston suburb to avoid arrest.

ICE Enforcement and Removal Operations (ERO) officers in Houston attempted to arrest a violent criminal alien on Wednesday morning, according to information provided to Breitbart Texas by ICE officials. The man refused to comply with officers and ran into a home where he remains barricaded at this time. ICE officials described the man as an aggravated felon illegal alien. His nationality has not yet been released.

UPDATE: Fox 26 Houston reported that ICE officials have taken the barricaded suspect into custody. No additional information is available at this time.

ICE Officials provided Breitbart Texas with updated information on the situation. The man is now described as a violent criminal alien with a conviction for family violence and interfering with a 911 call for assistance. Additional information is expected shortly.

The incident comes on the heels of the fatal ICE officer involved shooting of a Mexican illegal alien on Tuesday. ICE ERO officers attempted to stop a van during a targeted enforcement operation shortly before sunrise on Tuesday morning. Officials report the driver failed to stop and attempted to evade arrest. As Breitbart Texas reported, the driver eventually rammed an ICE vehicle and allegedly attempted to run over an officer, officials stated.

In a statement obtained by Breitbart Texas, ICE officials said they were attempting a vehicle stop as part of a “targeted immigration enforcement operation to arrest an illegal alien.” ICE officials identified the decedent as Lorenzo Salgado Araujo.

“From information we are receiving, he rammed an ICE law enforcement vehicle, refused to follow multiple verbal commands, and weaponized his vehicle in an attempt to run over an ICE law enforcement officer, resulting in our officer firing his weapon in self-defense,” the ICE official statement reads.

“From information we are receiving,” the statement continues, “he [Araujo] rammed an ICE law enforcement vehicle, refused to follow multiple verbal commands, and weaponized his vehicle in an attempt to run over an ICE law enforcement officer, resulting in our officer firing his weapon in self-defense.”

Texas Democrat officials conducted a press conference on Wednesday morning where they called for an independent investigation into what they called the “murder” of an innocent man.

During the press conference, Araujo’s son Ronaldo described his father as a “hardworking family man.” He said his father “dedicated his live in the United States to giving his family the American dream.”

The shooting and alleged assault on ICE officers is being investigated by the FBI.

Bob Price is the Breitbart Texas-Border team’s associate editor and senior news contributor. He is an original member of the Breitbart Texas team. Price is a regular panelist on Fox 26 Houston’s What’s Your Point? Sunday morning talk show. He also serves as president of Blue Wonder Gun Care Products.

EDITOR’S NOTE: This is a developing story. This article will be updated as additional information becomes available.

ICE officials initially described the barricaded suspect as an aggravated felon. Information provided later updated that information to remove the aggravated felon info. ICE officials now say the man is a “violent criminal alien.” This article has been updated to reflect the new information provided by ICE officials.