EXCLUSIVE: Governor Abbott Appoints Former-Judge Greg Magee as District Attorney for San Jacinto County

COLDSPRING, Texas — Governor Greg Abbott appointed Former Judge Greg Magee to be the Criminal District Attorney for San Jacinto County in East Texas. Magee will take office on Monday to fill the vacancy following the resignation of District Attorney Todd Dillon.

Greg Magee of Pointblank, Texas, is an attorney at his firm, the Law Office of Greg Magee. Previously, he served in many capacities for San Jacinto County, including as justice of the peace, constable, deputy sheriff, and, in Walker County, as a police officer, the governor’s office said in announcing the appointment on Monday.

“He is vice president and education chair of the Texas Justice Court Judges Association and is a member of the State Bar of Texas and the College of the State Bar of Texas,” the announcement states. “Additionally, he is a former director and EMT for San Jacinto County Emergency Medical Services, a former member of the San Jacinto County Historical Commission, and the PB and SC Water Supply Corporation Board of Directors. Magee received a Bachelor of Science in Law Enforcement and Police Science, a Master of Science in Criminal Justice Management from Sam Houston State University, and a Juris Doctor from South Texas College of Law.”

Judge Magee told Breitbart Texas, “I am deeply honored and humbled by Governor Greg Abbott’s appointment to serve as the Criminal District Attorney for San Jacinto County. I sincerely thank the Governor for the confidence he has placed in me, and I am equally grateful to Senator Charles Schwertner, Representative Janis Holt, our local elected officials, and the many citizens whose encouragement and support have made this day possible.”

“Public service has been the privilege of my life, and I accept this responsibility with humility, integrity, and a steadfast commitment to the people of San Jacinto County,” Magee continued. “Justice requires both compassion and accountability. It demands professionalism, fairness, and respect for the rule of law. My commitment is to work collaboratively with law enforcement, the courts, county officials, and our community to ensure that every case is handled with integrity and every person is treated with dignity.”

Magee won the primary election for Criminal District Attorney of San Jacinto County earlier this year. He is unopposed in the general election. He will fill the remaining term of office until January 1, 2027, when he will begin a full term and district attorney.