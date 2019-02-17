Andrew McCabe: DAG Rod Rosenstein ‘Absolutely Serious’ About Wearing Wire in Meeting with Trump

During his Sunday appearance on CBS’s “60 Minutes,” former Deputy FBI Director Andrew McCabe offered details on the claim Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein was willing to wear a wire into the White House during a meeting with President Donald Trump.

McCabe said Rosenstein had made the offer and that he was not joking about it.

“I can’t describe to you accurately enough the pressure and the chaos that Rod and I were trying to operate under at that time. It was incredibly turbulent, incredibly stressful. And it was clear to me that that stress was impacting the deputy attorney general. We talked about why the president had insisted on firing the director and whether or not he was thinking about the Russia investigation, and did that impact his decision. And in the context of that conversation, the deputy attorney general offered to wear a wire into the White House. He said, ‘I never get searched when I go into the white house. I could easily wear a recording device. They wouldn’t know it was there.’ Now, he was not joking. He was absolutely serious. And, in fact, he brought it up in the next meeting we had. I never actually considered taking him up on the offer. I did discuss it with my general counsel and my leadership team back at the FBI after he brought it up the first time.”

McCabe went on to add that his general counsel rejected the idea and said they “weren’t there yet.”

Follow Jeff Poor on Twitter @jeff_poor