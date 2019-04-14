Pelosi Shrugs Off Socialism Taking Over Dem Party — ‘That’s Like Five People’

During an interview with CBS’s “60 Minutes” correspondent Lesley Stahl that aired Sunday, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) discussed socialism creeping into the Democratic Party.

According to Pelosi, the left flank of the Democratic Party, led by Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY), is only “like five people.”

“[Y]ou are contending with a group in Congress. Over here on the left flank are these self-described socialists — on the right, these moderates. And you yourself said that you’re the only one who can unify everybody. And the question is, can you?” Stahl asked Pelosi.

“By and large, whatever orientation they came to Congress with, they know that we have to hold the center,” Pelosi stated. “That we have to go down the mainstream.”

“It looks as if it’s fractured,” Stahl stated.

She added, “You have these wings – [Ocasio-Cortez], and her group on one side — ”

“That’s like five people,” Pelosi replied.

