2020 Dem Hopeful Tim Ryan ‘Concerned’ About Socialism Entering the Democratic Party

During a Wednesday appearance on CNN’s “New Day,” 2020 Democratic presidential hopeful Rep. Tim Ryan (D-OH) voiced his concern with socialism creeping into the party.

Co-host Alisyn Camerota asked Ryan if socialism being viewed more favorably by Democrats than capitalism is “dangerous.”

“I’m concerned about it because if we are going to decarbonize the American economy it’s not going to be some centralized bureaucracy in Washington, D.C. that’s going to make it happen,” Ryan told Camerota. “It’s going to be part-targeted government investments that do need to be robust, but it’s going to be the free market that at the end of the day is going to make that happen.”

He continued, “You can be hostile to concentration of wealth, you can be hostile to income inequality, you can be hostile to greed. We can’t be hostile to the system. That’s how we get past China.”

