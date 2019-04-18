Clapper: If Active Collusion Wasn’t Proven, I Think We Have ‘A Case of Passive Collusion’

IAN HANCHETT

On Thursday’s broadcast of CNN’s “AC360,” CNN National Security Analyst and former Director of National Intelligence Lt. Gen. James Clapper (Ret.) stated that “if there wasn’t active collusion proven, then I think what we have here is a case of passive collusion,” such as President Trump retweeting messages planted by Russia.

Clapper said, “I think, if there wasn’t active collusion proven, then I think what we have here is a case of passive collusion, where, in some cases, unwittingly — to include candidate Trump himself, who retweeted messages that had been planted by the Russians in social media, and so, that’s a small, but important example of how members of the campaign were used and manipulated by the Russians.”

